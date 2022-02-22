WHITEWRIGHT – Muenster overcame an early scoring drought to dominate yet another playoff opponent Monday night.
The Lady Hornets basketball team defeated Quinlan Boles 54-27 in the regional quarterfinals at Whitewright High School.
No. 6 Muenster (32-3) is headed to the regional tournament for the fourth-straight season.
Boles (27-8) matched its deepest playoff run this season, reaching the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
Muenster started the game cold offensively. The Lady Hornets didn’t score until the 4:24 mark of the first quarter, but they then took off on a 13-2 run, leading to a Boles timeout with 35.5 seconds to play in the first.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said Boles had a good defensive plan.
“Thought (Boles) did a good job,” Hightower said. “The way they set up their defense the first possession, they knew that we like to run a set out of that and kind of took that away early. Especially in the playoffs and the second round of district, we get everybody’s best. They were trying to match our physicality. They were trying to match our speed and our strength and just what we do.”
Although Muenster struggled offensively early on, the defense was stellar from the opening tip. Boles was unable to take advantage of the scoring drought, scoring just 2 points before junior Brooklyn Duncan opened Muenster’s scoring.
Muenster led 15-4 after the first, and Boles’ only field goal of the second quarter came 13.6 seconds before halftime. Muenster led 33-8 at the break.
Muenster senior Martie McCoy said the Lady Hornets got it going once they settled down.
“As always, our defensive effort was great,” McCoy said. “We went into halftime, and they had scored single digit points. It’s hard for teams to beat you when they can’t score on you. I think no matter what was happening offensively, we kept our cool defensively and just did what we knew how to do, and then the game came to us, and it was really the difference.”
McCoy scored a game-high 27 points, followed by sophomore Brooke Tyler with 10. No Boles player reached double digits.
Muenster has plenty of experience playing at regionals and advanced to state two years ago, so Hightower and his players know what it takes. He said it is up to the players to get to regionals, but it is up to the coaches to get them beyond it.
“I spent a lot of time this weekend preparing for not only this game, but for the future ones, the possibilities,” Hightower said. “I think it’s on us to get them a game plan that they buy into to give us the best chance to win, and we’ve got to do it twice. That’s the hardest thing.”
McCoy has played in the regional tournament every year of her high school career. She said it is hard to reach regionals, but it is almost expected at Muenster.
“I’ve grown up knowing that that’s the expectation, so whenever I got into high school, I didn’t think it was going to be any less,” McCoy said. “Definitely does not get old. I think it’s exciting each and every time. It’s such an honor. It’s such an accomplishment, and I think it’s always a good thing to make yourself proud, your team proud and your town proud.”
