AUSTIN – The Lindsay and Muenster girls’ golf teams finished among the top 10 teams in Class 2A at the UIL golf state championships Monday and Tuesday at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
Lindsay finished sixth with a two-day score of 814. The Lady Knights shot a 411 Monday, then improved with a 403 Tuesday.
Muenster claimed ninth place with a two-round score of 861. The Lady Hornets shot 429 Monday and 432 Tuesday.
Maggie Yarbrough of Muenster led both teams by finishing 11th individually out of 70 golfers. After shooting a 91 in the first round, she improved to 83 on day two to bypass teammate Halle Hess.
Hess and Lindsay’s Ella Dieter finished in a three-way tie for 13th with Maggie Cook of Memphis. All three shot 176.
Kortnie Reiter of Lindsay shot 193, finishing tied for 24th with three other golfers.
Rory Dulock, Audrey Colwell and Emma Dieter rounded out the Lindsay team. Muenster’s other golfers were Meadow Walterscheid, Taylor Reed and Madeleine Fisher.
Mason won the state championship with a two-day score of 668, beating out second-place Crawford by 67 strokes. Ainsley Burns of Mason won the individual state title with a two-round score of 149, while teammate Avery Burns finished second with a 158.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.