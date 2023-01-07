Muenster had to finish Friday night’s game without one of its best players, but the rest of the team stood firm, closing out an important district victory.
The Lady Hornets basketball team defeated rival Lindsay 42-36 in the Muenster gym in the first of two meetings this season.
No. 23 Muenster (18-6 overall, 4-0 District 13-2A) led 27-23 after the third quarter. Foul trouble caught up with the Lady Hornets in the fourth quarter when one of their top defenders, senior Brooklyn Duncan, fouled out with 3:10 remaining.
The rest of the team stepped up to ensure Lindsay (15-6, 3-2) couldn’t take advantage of her absence to mount a comeback.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said his team showed its defensive depth.
“We’ve got other really good defenders, as well,” Hightower said. “Ella Walterscheid, No. 24, freshman, she really does a good job. She’s going to be that role next year I think as far as being kind of our lockdown girl… Ella did a great job. Brooke (Tyler) did a good job. Macy Bayer off the bench did a really good job coming in and playing some defense.”
Lindsay outscored Muenster 8-3 after Duncan’s exit, thanks in part to Muenster struggling from the free throw line. A shot from junior Macy Bayer helped keep the Lady Hornets ahead.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie said the Lady Knights can take some confidence from this game despite the result.
“We always want to win, but this was a big game for us,” Brandewie said. “We came out and fought hard, proved that we’ve got a little something, we can bring a little something. We’ll see what happens when they come over to our gym.”
The Lady Knights led 10-8 after the first quarter. The teams traded the lead a couple times in the second quarter, but Muenster led 18-15 at halftime thanks to a late 3-pointer from junior Brooke Tyler.
Hightower said teams often come out hot against Muenster, but Lindsay kept it going.
“We always talk about weathering the early storm,” Hightower said. “A lot of times, teams come out, and it lasts for about four minutes. Lindsay, they never let off. That first quarter, they kept on bringing it. They kept on pushing it. They kept on doing those things… I thought we settled in a little bit there in the second quarter.”
Muenster freshman Anna Kay Hennigan led all scorers with 11 points. Tyler scored 10, and Duncan had 7. For Lindsay, junior Lexi Martin led with 10 points, followed by freshman Kendall Brandewie with 7.
Both fanbases showed up for this rivalry game. Both sides were packed with more spectators standing near the doors. Brandewie said playing in that kind of road environment feels like a playoff game.
“I love Muenster’s gym,” Brandewie said. “Other people don’t like it. I love it. It’s old school. It gives you a different vibe. It makes you have to play in a weird environment. It’s kind of like being in the playoffs. It was a good experience. It always is.”
