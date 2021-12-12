The Era Lady Hornets led the way for three area girls’ basketball teams over the weekend in the Era Classic.
Era took second place in its home tournament after falling to Holliday in the championship game. Collinsville and Sacred Heart also participated, including going head-to-head. The Lady Pirates finished sixth, while the Tigerettes took seventh.
Era dropped the title game to Holliday 49-37. The Lady Hornets played Holliday close in the first half, but the Lady Eagles pulled away in the second.
Era coach Don Neu said he liked what he saw from his team despite the result.
“I hadn’t been more proud of six young ladies in my life,” Neu said. “We were shorthanded… The other ones stepped up. Couldn’t be more proud of them. Played a really good team.”
Kiara Franklin led Era with 16 points, followed by Alexis Beard with 9.
Era led much of the second quarter, but Holliday finished the first half on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Holliday had an 8-0 run in the third and scored the first 9 points of the fourth.
Neu said fatigue set in for the Lady Hornets as the game progressed.
“We had a little let down towards the end of the third quarter,” Neu said. “After that, we just popped back… Really, it was just a little span from the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth. We had a little, probably about four-minute span that we looked like we got a little flat and a little tired.”
Era reached the championship game by defeating Olney 77-17 and Henrietta 56-34. Neu said he felt fantastic about how the Lady Hornets played throughout the weekend, and he told them he believes they are ready for district play.
Collinsville fell 52-35 to Boyd in the consolation championship game. The teams traded the lead in the first quarter before the Lady Jackets pulled away.
The Lady Pirates were doomed by cold shooting, especially in the first half. Collinsville coach Justin Baldia said though not enough shots went in, the Lady Pirates played with the right mindset.
“We got great looks, they just didn’t all fall,” Baldia said. “We gotta shoot at a higher clip around the rim and from the (free throw) line. That’s the biggest difference. I loved the energy that we played with.”
Collinsville led 11-10 late in the first quarter, but Boyd outscored the Lady Pirates 16-4 the rest of the half. Collinsville was unable to put together the type of sustained scoring run needed to come from behind.
Collinsville sophomore Addisyn McDonnell led all scorers with 21 points. Baldia said he also liked what he saw from his guards.
“I was really impressed with Madison (Ashton) and Devyn (Elvington)’s patience,” Baldia said. “Madison, she’s a tough girl. She plays 31.5 minutes a night. They didn’t all go in for her, but she still had a heck of a game. I was pleased with the effort.”
The Lady Pirates opened the weekend with an 86-18 loss to Holliday, then rebounded with a 40-28 win against Sacred Heart on Friday.
Sacred Heart had a tough open to the tournament, falling 65-15 to Chico before dropping its game with Collinsville. The Tigerettes finished strong with a 30-23 win against Olney in the seventh-place game Saturday.
