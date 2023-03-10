After a slow start, Muenster poured it on late Friday to pick up a big win early in district play.
The Lady Hornet softball team defeated Collinsville 9-1 in a matchup of last year's top two teams in the district. The game, originally scheduled to be played in Collinsville, was moved to Era due to field conditions following the rain earlier in the week.
Muenster coach Ryan Starnes said it was a good win.
“We started out a little slow,” Starnes said. “But defensively, we made plays, and that gives you a chance. Brooke (Tyler) threw the ball well, attacked the zone. We got some hits and took advantage of some mistakes at the right time.”
Muenster (5-3 overall, 2-0 District 10-2A) trailed 1-0 after the second inning but scored in each subsequent inning thanks to 10 hits and six Collinsville errors.
Collinsville (3-7-1, 1-1) didn’t score again as the Lady Hornets pulled away. Muenster led 3-1 after the fifth inning, then scored 4 runs in the sixth to pull away.
Starnes said the Lady Hornets may have needed some time to get used to Collinsville pitcher Shelby Derzapf.
“We played two tournament games yesterday against two totally different pitchers,” Starnes said. “I think it took a little bit to time things up. Once we did, we started to hit some balls hard, so it was good to see.”
Brooke Tyler pitched the complete game for Muenster. She struck out 12 hitters and walked one. Collinsville’s lone run came unearned after the only Muenster error of the night.
Starnes said Tyler pitched a great game.
“She was locating real well, spinning the ball well,” Starnes said. “Any time your pitcher can do that, locate and then hit her spots and not give free bases, you’ve got a chance.”
At the plate, Tyler hit 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run. Sydney Miller hit 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run.
Muenster and Collinsville split their meetings last season. The Lady Hornets’ only district loss came on the road in Collinsville. Although the Lady Pirates’ “home” game was instead played on a neutral field, it is nonetheless an important victory for Muenster in the district title race.
Tyler said this win sets up Muenster well for the rest of the season.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” Tyler said. “Especially going out on the road, it’s hard to do it. Even though we weren’t at Collinsville, we were still traveling. It gives us a lot of confidence.”
The Lady Hornets traveled to Graham for a tournament the day prior and played a pair of games. Although they came up short in those games, they bounced back without much problem.
Tyler said playing those two games the day before helped the Lady Hornets be ready to play Collinsville.
“I think it was good, because we got the reps before,” Tyler said. “We were really in the groove. I think it’s hard to take a break and then all of a sudden play. So, I think the tournament really got us going.”
