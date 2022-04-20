Muenster made a statement Tuesday evening, setting the stage for a big regular season finale.
The Muenster softball team defeated Lindsay 20-1 in four innings, spoiling the Lady Knights’ senior night.
Muenster (15-11 overall, 10-1 District 10-2A) knocked Lindsay out of district championship contention by becoming the only district opponent this season to beat Lindsay on the road. Muenster remains tied with Collinsville for first place.
Lindsay (10-10, 8-3) is now locked into third place. With one game remaining, the Lady Knights are two games behind second and three games ahead of fourth.
Muenster coach Wes Johnson said the Lady Hornets have been working on their defense, and it showed.
“We were able to cover the bunts and execute them right,” Johnson said. We’ve really been working on that, so I was really proud of them for that. And of course, Kennedy (Schroeder) on the mound, like I’ve said before, we always have a chance to win when she’s pitching. She was on tonight, so that was really good.”
Muenster took the lead with 3 runs in the first inning, then added 9 in the second, 3 in the third and 5 in the fifth.
Maggie Hess gave Muenster its first run with an RBI double. Hess hit 3-for-5 with 4 RBIs and a run scored. Maddy Johnson hit 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs and two walks. Her courtesy runner, Emma Walterscheid, scored twice. Andie Schroeder hit 1-for-2 with two walks, 3 RBIs and 3 runs. Hillary Klement hit 1-for-1 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs. She walked twice and was hit by a pitch.
Johnson said the Lady Hornets were patient at the plate.
“When we got pitches to hit, we hit them,” Johnson said. “We hit them hard. I think when you hit the ball hard, you always have a chance, and that’s what we did.”
Lindsay got its run in the second inning. Kyla Metzler led off with a single, then reached third after a pair of wild pitches. Reagan Swaney brought her home on an RBI groundout.
While Muenster racked up 13 hits, pitcher Kennedy Schroeder held Lindsay to two. She pitched all four innings, striking out three hitters and walking two. She allowed five total baserunners but retired the Lady Knights in order in the fourth to close out the win. She struck out the game’s final batter.
With Lindsay out of the equation, the district title race is down to Muenster and Collinsville. The two teams will play in the regular season finale Friday night in Muenster, and the winner will be district champion. Collinsville won the first meeting 8-7 in Collinsville on March 29, but the Lady Hornets are 6-1 at home this season, perfect in district play.
Johnson said to beat Collinsville, Muenster will need to play the way it did against Lindsay.
“We gotta come out and throw strikes, and we gotta hit the ball,” Johnson said. “Put pressure on them to make plays. On the defensive side, we just gotta keep being clean, keep working and keep getting better. It’s going to be a good game come Friday.”
