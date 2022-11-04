ROUND ROCK – The Muenster girls’ cross country team finished third Friday at the Class 2A state championships at Old Settler’s Park.
Emma Walterscheid finished third individually with a time of 12:43.70 on the 3,200-meter course, and Emma Krebs finished eighth. Macy Bayer, Sydney Miller and Gabby Fleitman rounded out the scoring, bringing Muenster’s total to 147. Allie Stoffels and Ella Walterscheid also competed.
Hamilton won the state championship by scoring 77, followed by Gruver at 141.
Shelbyville junior Emily Pharris won the individual title with a time of 12:32.20, followed by Cassity Turner of Malakoff Cross Roads.
Lindsay sophomore Abby Brennan competed individually, finishing 119th.
One area boy competed, Canyon Savell of Era. He finished the 5K course 41st with a time of 18:37.4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.