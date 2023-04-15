Muenster built an early lead and cruised to victory at home Friday despite a late push by Lindsay.
The Muenster softball team defeated Lindsay 10-3, completing the season sweep of its rival.
Muenster (17-7 overall, 10-2 District 10-2A) has won five-straight games, three of those wins coming in district play.
Lindsay (10-12-1, 5-7) sits a game behind Nocona in the race for the final playoff spot.
Muenster coach Ryan Starnes said the Lady Hornets started the game well.
“We put together some good at-bats,” Starnes said. “We were able to scratch away some runs. We were making plays on defense. Brooke (Tyler) was commanding the zone.”
Tyler pitched all seven innings for Muenster, holding Lindsay scoreless until the sixth inning. She struck out six hitters and walked three. After Lindsay scored some runs in the sixth, Tyler worked around an error in the seventh to close out the win.
Starnes said Tyler kept Lindsay off-balance.
“Some of the balls they put in play weren’t hit very hard because of what she was up there doing,” Starnes said. “She had some serious movement today, and it showed, especially early on. Then we get the lead, and we’re kind of changing our approach there with what we’re throwing. If they put it in play, we’re planning to make plays behind it.”
Lady Hornet hitters had a solid performance at the plate, totaling seven hits and nine walks. Muenster scored three runs each in the second and third innings. Tyler hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, while Anna Kay Hennigan hit 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Hennigan had the game’s biggest hit, a three-RBI triple in the second inning.
Maggie Hess hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs. She said the Lady Hornets put together good at-bats throughout the game.
“I think we just worked on finding the middle and staying disciplined at bat,” Hess said. “Waiting for a good strike to come in so we could bust it.”
Muenster was on track for a run-rule win midway through the game. The Lady Hornets led 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth with one out and the bases loaded. Lindsay turned to relief pitcher Caylee Cheaney, who struck out the first hitter she faced. The Lady Knights then picked off the runner on third to end the inning.
Cheaney worked around a couple of baserunners to hold Muenster without a run in the fifth, the only inning the Lady Hornets didn’t score.
In the top of the sixth, Lindsay’s offense finally broke through. Reagan Swaney ended the shutout with an RBI sac fly. Sadie Wolf and Cassidy Tackett followed with back-to-back RBI singles, making it 8-3.
Muenster answered in the bottom of the sixth when Hess and Tyler drove in a pair of insurance runs. Cheaney finished her outing having pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on one hit.
Despite the win, Starnes said Muenster needs to clean up a few mistakes as the regular season concludes.
“You just want to be consistent,” Starnes said. “You want to know what you’re going to get every day. That’s what we’re striving to get to.”
