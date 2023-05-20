FRISCO – The deepest playoff run in Muenster softball history came to an end Friday against a top-five opponent.
The Lady Hornets fell in the regional semifinals to Trenton, losing 14-0 Thursday and 14-3 Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.
No. 5 Trenton (30-1-1) will face No. 1 Crawford in the Class 2A Region II finals.
Muenster (25-9) had never played in the fourth round until this season but got there after a 6-0 start to the playoffs. The Lady Hornets entered this series on a 13-game winning streak, with their previous loss coming against No. 10 Collinsville, another regional semifinalist.
Muenster coach Ryan Starnes said this playoff run was great for the players.
“There’s a few of them that came into this season, and that was their goal, to make history with this group,” Starnes said after Thursday’s game. “They thought it was possible. The furthest Muenster had been was three rounds, and they wanted to try to get to this round, so yeah, it’s a big deal. It stings a little to get here and play like that, but it’s a time of year where you gotta limit mistakes, and we just didn’t do that.”
The Lady Hornets hadn’t allowed more than seven runs in a game since March 15, but Trenton’s hitters were able to break through. After the Lady Tigers plated two runs in the first inning of game one, they added five in the second and seven in the third. Trenton shortstop Kaylee Loving drove in the game’s first run in the first inning and went on to finish 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs.
Starnes said Trenton’s hitters were smart at the plate.
“They learn from each other’s at-bats, from the previous at-bats,” Starnes said. “They hit the ball where it’s pitched. You gotta give them credit. They hit the ball where it’s pitched. Obviously, you mix in errors, and that makes it tougher, gotta throw more pitches. Gotta give them credit for what they do, how they do it.”
Addison Aldriedge and Macy Bayer each hit 1-for-2, but no other Lady Hornets reached base.
Trenton continued pouring on runs in game two, starting with a five-run top of the first inning. Muenster avoided the shutout this time as Anna Kay Hennigan hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first, and Andie Schroeder hit a two-RBI single in the fourth. The Lady Hornets totaled seven hits after getting two in game one, but it wasn’t enough.
Trenton pitcher Tristen Jones pitched all 10 innings of the series, tallying 17 strikeouts with no walks.
Starnes said Jones has command of all her pitches, which made it tough for Muenster.
“She spins it well,” Starnes said. “Able to change speeds on you, and it’s like I told our kids. I think it’s hard to put together good at-bats when you’re feeling so down about what’s happening on defense. We’ve got a couple good hitters that didn’t put together good at-bats, but again, I think they’re pretty down about how everything else is going, and that’s natural. That’s human element, human reaction there.”
