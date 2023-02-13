BELLS – Lindsay didn’t panic Monday when it found itself trailing after the first quarter.
The Lady Knights basketball team settled in after a slow start to defeat Honey Grove 47-26 in a bi-district playoff game at Bells High School.
Lindsay (23-6) trailed 13-10 after the first quarter with the Lady Warriors on a 9-3 run.
Honey Grove (24-10) didn’t score in the second quarter as the Lady Knights took control, and Honey Grove never recovered.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie said the Lady Knights persevered when things didn’t go their way early.
“I told them that that was what would happen,” Brandewie said. “We were probably the favorite, but we knew Honey Grove was going to come out swinging. They got a couple players that can play, like No. 22 for them (Prisella Reyna). She hit a couple of shots, and their point guard’s young, but she’s pretty good. We knew that we just had to withstand that first little flurry and then break their press, and we’d be fine.”
The Lady Warriors hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, and their full-court press caused plenty of issues for Lindsay. Honey Grove senior Prisella Reyna had 10 points, as many as the entire Lindsay team through 8 minutes.
Lindsay senior Kyla Metzler said the Lady Knights calmed down after the first quarter.
“We came in, we were freaking out a little bit,” Metzler said. “We threw the ball away. We come over here, and we’re just like, ‘We need to calm down, get some points.’ I think that’s what we did.”
After talking things over between quarters, the Lady Knights dominated the second quarter 17-0. Senior Abby Hellman scored the first 4 points to give Lindsay a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Metzler and fellow senior Ella Dieter joined junior Mia Hunt and sophomore Campbell Corcoran in growing the lead to 27-13 by halftime.
The Lady Knights did much better breaking Honey Grove’s press after the first quarter. Brandewie said they installed a new press break system and had to get it into rhythm.
“We had to get comfortable again running it,” Brandewie said. “We’ve been running it all week. Once they calmed down, … it was pretty easy to break after that.”
After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, Honey Grove scored 13 the rest of the night. Lindsay added 10 points each in the third and fourth quarters and kept the Lady Warriors from getting back into the game.
Lindsay freshman Kendall Brandewie scored a game-high 13 points. Hellman followed with 9, Hunt with 8 and Metzler with 6. Reyna led Honey Grove with 10. After Reyna hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, Lindsay held her scoreless the rest of the night.
This playoff win is Lindsay’s first in two years after a first-round exit last season. The Lady Knights reached the third round in 2021, Brandewie’s first year in charge. After a great regular season, Brandewie said he challenged his team to make another run.
“The town of Lindsay’s pretty excited about basketball right now,” Brandewie said. “Let’s keep it running, give these fans something to cheer for.”
