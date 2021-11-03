HENRIETTA – The Lindsay volleyball team advanced to the area round Monday night with a lopsided victory.
Lindsay defeated Olney 3-0 in a bi-district match, winning 25-3, 25-6, 25-7.
The Lady Knights made quick work of an outmatched opponent. Lindsay is coming off a district championship season, while Olney made its varsity volleyball debut as a program this year.
Abby Hellman led the Lady Knights with 8 kills. Cooper Hartman had a strong all-around performance with 6 kills, 15 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs and a block. Mia Hunt also had 6 kills. Audrey Colwell had 4 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist and 5 digs. Kyla Metzler had 6 aces and 4 digs.
Lindsay will face Bosqueville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Lake Ridge in the area round.
