Lindsay has played dominant volleyball for the past month and a half, and it continued Tuesday night in Collinsville.
The Lady Knights swept the Lady Pirates 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 to extend a winning streak dating back to the start of September.
Lindsay (31-9, 4-0 District 10-2A) has won 12-straight matches and 36-straight sets.
Collinsville (17-17, 1-3) threatened early but couldn’t break Lindsay’s streak.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights persevered when Collinsville made it tough.
“Collinsville came back and had little moments on us,” Rogers said. “So, we gotta clean up our focus a little bit on that part, but still, we came out, 3-0, got the job done.”
Lindsay last lost Sept. 2 at Decatur, a 3-0 defeat. Lindsay hasn’t lost a set since, sweeping its past 12 opponents. The Lady Knights have two matches remaining in the regular season, both against teams they have already swept once.
Rogers said the Lady Knights have played with grit.
“They’re all very hungry for it,” Rogers said. “We have our goals that we’re trying to meet and finish out. Every single set they come up to, we’re doing a great job of answering back on any adversity that we are facing, and they’re all staying super hyped and excited.”
Lindsay’s set-winning streak looked to be in danger in the first. Although the Lady Knights began the set up 7-2, Collinsville rallied and took a 19-16 lead. Lindsay responded by finishing the set on a 9-0 run. Mia Hunt began the run with a kill, and Kyla Metzler took over in service. She finished the set with an ace.
Rogers said Metzler was a big part of the comeback.
“I think our server at that moment kept doing a really good job on making sure that they were out of system,” Rogers said. “So, they weren’t getting anything kind of going or in rhythm at that moment. If they did get something over, then our girls were just taking advantage of it and capitalizing on it.”
Collinsville never led in the second. Lindsay started with a 6-1 lead and finished on a 10-1 run. Collinsville kept it closer in the third, but kills by Tatum Fleitman and Cassidy Tackett finished the sweep.
The Lady Knights got offense from several sources. Seven players got kills. Abby Hellman led with 11. Hunt had eight, and Fleitman and Emily Metzler each had six.
Rogers said having a balanced attack is a big help.
“We have a lot of girls on front row that can be killers,” Rogers said. “When everyone’s on and doing their job, it’s very hard for people to defend us.”
Addisyn McDonnell led Collinsville with eight kills.
Lindsay remains atop the district and can clinch the district title Friday against Tom Bean. Collinsville can clinch a top three finish with a win against Tioga.
