DECATUR – A loud roar filled the gym Tuesday night at Decatur High School as Lindsay clinched its spot in the regional tournament for the first time in three years.
The Lindsay volleyball team defeated Nocona 25-20, 25-16, 27-29, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinals.
Lindsay (37-6) moves on to face Valley Mills in the regional semifinals 7 p.m. Friday at Princeton.
Nocona (33-13) finishes its first season since dropping from Class 3A in the third round after a first-round exit last year.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights won with grit.
“We just were super aggressive tonight on the ball,” Rogers said. “We had great defensive plays, hustle plays. You could see the fight that we had on the court tonight, and it showed through. We just kept going at them and going at them. We never gave up.”
Lindsay last reached regionals in 2019. The Lady Knights lost to Crawford in the regional semifinals that year. Lindsay last reached the regional final in 2018, the same year as the Lady Knights’ last trip to state. They lost in the state championship match 3-2 to Beckville.
Lindsay senior Abby Hellman said she and the other seniors want to finish their final season on top.
“It’s very special,” Hellman said. “We have a lot of seniors, so it means a lot to us.”
This was the third time Lindsay and Nocona met this season. Lindsay faced Nocona on the road Aug. 26, also winning 3-1 that day. The Lady Knights and Indians met again the next day during Nocona’s tournament, with Lindsay winning 2-0.
Hellman said Nocona was tougher to beat this time.
“They were a lot scrappier,” Hellman said. “Didn’t let a lot of balls hit the ground and just played good.”
This win was Lindsay’s 18th-straight, and it came at the site of the Lady Knights’ last defeat. Lindsay lost 3-0 at Decatur, the reigning Class 4A state champions, Sept. 2. Lindsay has lost just three sets of volleyball since, and it was on Decatur’s court the Lady Knights earned a trip to regionals.
After winning the first two sets, Lindsay led 7-3 early in the third. Nocona made it 9-7 and kept it close from there. Finally, the Lady Indians took a 22-21 lead with a 6-0 run. Both teams fought hard from there, and it took several extra points to decide the third. Nocona fought off two match points to take the set.
Lindsay built a dominant lead in the fourth, as it had done in the first two. Nocona tried to fight back with a 4-1 run late, but Lindsay senior Tatum Fleitman scored the match-winning kill to send the Lady Knights to Princeton.
Rogers said after dropping the third, she told her players to take a deep breath.
“We have another set to go,” Rogers said. “We’re fine, just keep doing what we were doing. Just staying aggressive and just finish the set out.”
Hellman led Lindsay’s offense with 16 kills. Mia Hunt followed with 11, Fleitman with 10, and Emily Metzler with nine.
