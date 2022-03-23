Two explosive innings were all Lindsay needed to win its fourth-straight game Tuesday night.
The Lindsay softball team defeated Alvord 20-4 in three innings in district action.
Although this was a Lindsay home game, the teams played in Era. The Lady Knights’ home field was unplayable due to Monday’s heavy rain.
Lindsay (6-7 overall, 4-0 District 10-2A) plated 11 runs in the first inning and 9 in the second in an offensive onslaught Tioga couldn’t contain.
Lindsay coach Tatum Dobson said she would have liked a little more from her players defensively, but the Lady Knights got it done.
“Other than that, they’re doing what I tell them to do.” Dobson said. “They’re putting the ball in play, and that’s all I can ask for. As long as we’re scoring more runs than the other team, I’m happy.”
Every Lindsay hitter reached base at least once in the first inning, and three did so twice. Reagan Swaney hit a 2-RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning. She and Carli Cornelison scored 2 runs apiece in the opening frame as the Lady Knights rushed out to an 11-0 lead.
The first six Lady Knights reached base in the second inning. Macey Hawkins scored twice.
Dobson said the Lady Knights remained patient at the plate.
“I told them, ‘You’ve got to wait for them to throw something that’s in your wheelhouse,’” Dobson said. “They did alright. They were under the ball a little bit, but I think we’ll work our way around it.”
Liz Hawkins led the Lady Knights with 3 RBIs and 2 runs on 1-for-1 hitting. Swaney and Cassidy Tackett each hit 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Every Lindsay hitter scored at least 1 run, and all but one scored 2 or more.
In all, Lindsay recorded 13 hits in two innings. Thanks to eight Alvord errors, 11 of Lindsay’s runs were unearned. Lindsay committed three errors, and 3 of Alvord’s runs were unearned.
Dobson said some of the errors on fly balls could be attributed to the heavy winds that were a constant throughout the game.
“I told them they gotta keep their feet moving underneath the ball,” Dobson said. “They can’t just plant and then try to go catch it. It’s going to carry it. But other than that, I know it’s cold, but the other team has to play in it, too. So, it’s a disadvantage for both of us.”
Neutral site games are unusual in district play, but the heavy rains the night before required Lindsay to relocate for one game. Era’s field uses artificial turf, meaning it was in much better shape than Lindsay’s natural grass and dirt park.
Dobson said her players adjusted well to playing away from home, even if it was a bit disappointing.
“They were really looking forward to playing at our place,” Dobson said. “They really love playing at home, but I think our uniforms kind of make up for it. They get excited to put those pinstripes on. I only let them wear them when we’re the home team.”
