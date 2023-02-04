Girls’ athletics in Lindsay is no longer just about volleyball.
The Lady Knights basketball team shocked rival Muenster in an overtime thriller at home, 42-38.
Lindsay (21-6 overall, 9-2 District 13-2A) hadn’t beaten the Lady Hornets since the 2018 playoffs.
No. 11 Muenster (24-7, 10-1) could have clinched the district championship on Lindsay’s court with a win, but the Lady Hornets instead suffered their first district loss since Jan. 14, 2020.
Lindsay coach Scott Brandewie this win meant a lot, especially to the seniors.
“We have three seniors who have given everything,” Brandewie said. “They come to work every single day. I told them, ‘This is your last shot right here. Your other guys have got more shots. This is your last shot to turn the expectation in this town from losing at Muenster to winning when we play Muenster.’ They believed it, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Muenster led 28-21 after the third quarter, but the Lady Knights didn’t quit. Lindsay fought back to tie the game at 30, and junior Mia Hunt hit a corner 3-pointer with around two minutes to play in regulation to give Lindsay its first lead since the first half.
Muenster junior Maggie Hess hit a 3 of her own on the other end to tie the game. Hunt and junior Lexi Martin combined to give the Lady Knights back the lead, but Muenster senior Brooklyn Duncan nailed a 3 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 36.
Lindsay senior Ella Dieter scored the first 4 points of overtime to give the Lady Knights a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Duncan scored Muenster’s only overtime bucket.
Brandewie said Dieter played with calmness in overtime.
“I’ve started preaching to be cool, calm and collected,” Brandewie said. “If you see the way she shot the ball, there was no rush, no hurry, just stroke. So, she believed it.”
The Lindsay seniors led the way in their final home game. Dieter led with 10 points, while Kyla Metzler and Abby Hellman each scored 7.
Muenster freshman Anna Kay Hennigan scored a game-high 12 points, followed by Duncan with 9.
Muenster can still win the district championship if the Lady Hornets win Tuesday at Era, or if Lindsay loses at Collinsville. If Lindsay wins and Muenster doesn’t, the two would need a tiebreaker game to decide the title.
Even if Muenster wins the title, this win still matters to Lindsay. The Lady Knights take a one-game lead on Collinsville into their matchup with the Lady Pirates, so Lindsay can finish no worse than tied for second.
Dieter said the Lady Knights showed what kind of program they can be with this win.
“It’s crazy,” Dieter said. “I mean, we haven’t beat Muenster in, I don’t even know how long. I think, even still, we were underdogs coming into this game. It feels great to prove everybody wrong and prove that Lindsay basketball is coming up, and we’re here to stay. This is usually a volleyball school, but we’re making it both. We’re making it a dual-threat here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.