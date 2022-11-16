GARLAND – Lindsay is one match away from history.
The Lindsay volleyball team rallied to beat Jewett Leon 3-2 Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland in the state semifinals. The Lady Knights won 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-12.
Lindsay (39-9) will play Windthorst on Friday in the Class 2A state championship game. It will be the Lady Knights’ third title game appearance as they seek their first title.
Leon (45-6) was the first team since Sept. 2 to take two sets from Lindsay, but it wasn’t enough.
Lindsay senior Tatum Fleitman said the Lady Knights were timid at first, but she and fellow seniors Abby Hellman and Cooper Hartman calmed down their teammates.
“We’ve never seen this team play before,” Fleitman said. “So, I think the nerves kind of got to us in the first set, and then when they took us for the second and third, we got a little scared. But I think us three, we reminded everyone, ‘We’re a good team. We just have to step up and play how we know how to play.’”
In the fifth set, Lindsay called timeout trailing 12-9. With the season at stake, the Lady Knights scored the final 6 points to come from behind and steal the win. Fleitman and Hellman each had a kill during this stretch, and fellow senior Audrey Colwell served an ace. A mishit by Leon finished it.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers the Lady Knights played with grit as they have all season.
“We came out hot, and then we had a couple of down moments,” Rogers said. “We answered right back to it and got it done in five, even being behind in five. I couldn’t be prouder of my girls right now.”
After Lindsay won the first, Leon responded by winning the next two. It was the first time since Lindsay’s last defeat the Lady Knights trailed in a match. They needed a rally, and they got it in the form of the most lopsided set of the match. Lindsay won by 15 to play in a fifth set for the first time this season.
Rogers said the way the Lady Knights played in the second and third sets wasn’t who they are as a team, but they battled back.
“We had a lot of key players in key sets that stepped up and did the job,” Rogers said. “We just kept saying, ‘Stay focused.’ We just needed to clean up some stuff from those two sets for us. We came out, and we did exactly what we needed to do and got the job done.”
Emily Metzler led Lindsay with 16 kills, followed by Hellman with 15 and Fleitman with 12. Sydney Fleitman had 26 assists, and Cooper Hartman had 20. Four players had 10 or more digs, led by Kyla Metzler with 27.
Hartman said Lindsay has one goal Friday.
“We’re wanting to take the gold on Friday,” Hartman said. “Leave a legacy behind us.”
