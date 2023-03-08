Big hits and great pitching lifted Lindsay to a dominant home win Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Knight softball team cruised past Era 16-1 in four innings to win both teams’ district opener.
Lindsay coach Tatum Dobson said her players hit the ball well after making some adjustments.
“We kind of came out of our tournament this last weekend coming underneath the ball, a lot of pop ups,” Dobson said. “So, this week in practice, we just really focused on getting on top and hitting the middle of the ball to give ourselves a chance and let the other team make mistakes and us capitalizing on running hard through the base.”
Lindsay (6-5-1 overall, 1-0 District 10-2A) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Kylie Hielckert hit an RBI double to score Cassidy Tackett. Later in the inning, Caylee Cheaney blew the game open with a 3-run home run, her second hit of the game. Cheaney said she had been struggling at the plate, so it felt great to come through with a big hit.
“My mentality today was just, ‘Hit the ball,’” Cheaney said. “Just gap shots, just good contact to get on. I just happened to hit one, and it went. It’s what my team needed. It’s what I needed, so I did my job.”
The Lady Knights kept the momentum going. Reagan Swaney hit a solo homer in the next at-bat, followed by a double from Emma Rae Cox.
In the end, Lindsay scored 8 runs in the second inning. The offense didn’t stop, and Macey Hawkins ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to trigger the 15-run rule.
Cheaney finished 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs and a run. Hielckert hit 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, and Swaney hit 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs.
Lindsay did more than hit well. Liz Hawkins provided solid pitching for four innings. Kami Thorson gave Era (1-10-1, 0-1) an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first to score Zoie Pierce, but that would be the Lady Hornets’ only hit against Hawkins. She struck out three hitters, walking four.
Dobson said Hawkins stopped pitching last year but decided to return to the circle this year.
“She’s done great so far,” Dobson said. “I really wish she would have pitched last year for us. She randomly decided to pick it back up… She’s put a lot of her own time and effort into it, and I appreciate that.”
Lindsay entered this game having won once in its previous seven games despite starting the season 4-0. Cheaney said getting back on track with a dominant win in the district opener gives the Lady Knights back some momentum.
“We’re going to have some really hard competition with Collinsville and Muenster as we always do,” Cheaney said. “I think this will really show us that we can play to that level, and even teams that aren’t as good as those, we’ll still be able to keep the momentum going.”
