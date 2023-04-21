The Lindsay girls’ track and field team won the area championship Wednesday.
All eight local UIL schools were in action at area track meets. All eight will send boys to the regional meets, while seven will send girls. The top four finishers in each event qualified for regionals next weekend.
Area 13/14-2A
TIOGA – The Lindsay girls won the area championship Wednesday in Tioga.
The Lady Knights finished first with 121 points, well ahead of host Tioga’s 91. Era finished third with 88, followed by Muenster with 80. Collinsville finished tied with Wolfe City for 10th out of 13 schools with 18 points.
Lindsay and Era each won four girls’ area titles. Lindsay’s Kyla Metzler won the long jump and triple jump and was part of a championship relay team, while Era’s Kaden Weatherly won the 300-meter hurdles while being part of two championship relay teams. Muenster’s Emma Walterscheid won titles in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
Wolfe City won the boys’ area title with 88 points. Collinsville finished second with 78, narrowly beating out Muenster’s 77. Lindsay finished sixth with 60 points, and Era finished eighth out of 14 teams with 39 points.
Collinsville won all three boys’ relay events. Muenster won four area titles, including Dawson Voth winning both hurdle events. Lindsay’s Wyatt Tackett won the boys’ discus.
The Class 2A Region II championships will be held April 28-29 at Springtown.
Lindsay girls’ qualifiers
Abby Brennan – 400m dash, second (1:05.30)
Mary Doughty – 800m run, first (2:35.99)
Katelyn Fuhrmann – 800m run, fourth (2:43.28)
Neu, Dieter, Colwell, Metzler – 4x200m relay, second (1:49.78)
Colwell, Doughty, Neu, Metzler – 4x400m relay, first (4:16.46)
Mary Colwell – long jump, third (16’ 2.25”)
Kyla Metzler – long jump, first (17’ 10.5”)
Kyla Metzler – triple jump, first (35’ 8.25”)
Emily Metzler – triple jump, second (34’ 7”)
Emily Metzler – high jump, second (5’ 1”)
Mia Hunt – high jump, third (5’ 0”)
Maya Dulock – pole vault, third (8’ 6”)
Campbell Corcoran – discus, fourth (101’ 4”)
Lindsay boys’ qualifiers
Dawson Foster – 100m dash, third (11.18)
Logan Noggler – 400m dash, second (52.16)
Foster, Wolf, Klement, Noggler – 4x400m relay, second (3:32.02)
Kyler Henegar – shot put, third (43’ 0”)
Wyatt Tackett – discus, first (138’ 11”)
Corey Metzler – discus, second (137’ 0”)
Era girls’ qualifiers
Akenzie Weaver – 200m dash, second (26.57)
Lange, Freeman, Weatherly, Weaver – 4x100m relay, first (51.26)
Weatherly, Freeman, Lange, Weaver – 4x200m relay, first (1:48.24)
Whitney Newton – 100m hurdles, third (18.13)
Kaden Weatherly – 300m hurdles, first (48.08)
Skye Clinton – 300m hurdles, fourth (52.19)
Akenzie Weaver – long jump, second (16’ 8”)
Whitney Newton – high jump, first (5’ 4”)
Era boys’ qualifiers
Braydon Bookhout – 200m dash, third (24.43)
Bookhout, Reed, Jarvis, King – 4x200m relay, fourth (1:34.88)
Beaudy Kuykendall – 110m hurdles, third (16.32)
Jett Tuggle – triple jump, third (41’ 10.75”)
Weston Griffin – high jump, second (6’ 2”)
Muenster girls’ qualifiers
Emma Krebs – 800m run, second (2:39.46)
Emma Krebs – 1600m run, fourth (6:08.31)
Emma Walterscheid – 1600m run, first (5:44.98)
Emma Walterscheid – 3200m run, first (12:33.67)
Macy Bayer – 1600m run, third (5:50.08)
Macy Bayer – 3200m run, third (13:13.90)
Stoffels, Deckard, Klement, Duncan – 4x400m relay, second (4:22.65)
Emma Deckard – 300m hurdles, third (51.05)
Anna Kay Hennigan – discus, third (105’ 10”)
Muenster boys’ qualifiers
Coffey, Deckard, Hightower, Hartman – 4x100m relay, fourth (44.57)
Hartman, Deckard, Smith, Sicking – 4x200m relay, third (1:33.02)
Coffey, Hartman, Sicking, Mills – 4x400m relay, fourth (3:36.41)
Dawson Voth – 110m hurdles, first (16.01)
Dawson Voth – 300m hurdles, first (42.44)
Casen Carney – 300m hurdles, fourth (44.10)
Colton Deckard – long jump, first (21’ 8”)
Parker Hartman – pole vault, first (11’ 3”)
Collinsville girls’ qualifiers
Reese Patterson – 100m hurdles, second (17.52)
Addisyn McDonnell – discus, second (107’ 8”)
Collinsville boys’ qualifiers
Connor Ragsdale – 200m dash, second (23.49)
Barnes, Scott, Jenkins, Newman – 4x100m relay, first (43.75)
Jenkins, Ragsdale, Scott, Newman – 4x200m relay, first (1:30.95)
Scott, Barnes, Morgan, Newman – 4x400m relay, first (3:28.46)
Carter Scott – long jump, third (21’ 1”)
Russell Carney – shot put, fourth (41’ 5.50”)
Area 9/10-3A
PONDER – The Whitesboro girls claimed second Thursday, leading local Class 3A schools at the area meet in Ponder.
Pilot Point won the girls’ title with 92 points, just beating out Whitesboro’s 89. Callisburg finished sixth with 56 points.
Whitesboro’s Zalenka Brannan won the girls’ pole vault, while Olivia Hildebrand won the discus. Brannan was also part of a championship relay team.
The Whitesboro boys placed fourth with 66 points. Paradise won the championship with 131, followed by Pilot Point (94) and Boyd (82). Callisburg finished eighth with 34 points, followed by Valley View in ninth with 28.
Whitesboro’s Jace Sanders won the area title in the boys’ triple jump.
The Class 3A Region II championships will be held April 28-29 at Whitehouse.
Whitesboro girls’ qualifiers
Zalenka Brannan – 800m dash, third (2:30.44)
Aubrey Beam – 1600m run, second (5:33.84)
Aubrey Beam – 3200m run, second (12:15.94)
Brannan, Graves, Weddle, McBride – 4x400m relay, first (4:12.30)
Chloe Reid – 100m hurdles, third (17.24)
A’Niyah Shaw – long jump, third (16’ 3.5”)
Isabel Gabbert – high jump, fourth (4’ 10”)
Zalenka Brannan – triple jump, fourth (32’ 0”)
Zalenka Brannan – pole vault, first (9’ 0”)
Olivia Hildebrand – discus, first (152’ 11”)
Whitesboro boys’ qualifiers
Karter Sluder – 200m dash, third (22.96)
Gartin, Parker, Sluder, Sanders – 4x200m relay, fourth (1:33.36)
Sluder, Huhnke, Brown, Sanders – 4x400m relay, third (3:31.19)
Sterling Gartin – 300m hurdles, fourth (42.38)
Mac Harper – high jump, second (5’ 10”)
Jace Sanders – triple jump, first (44; 1.25”)
Zander Brannan – pole vault, second (10’ 6”)
Jacob Castillo – shot put, fourth (40’ 11.75”)
Callisburg girls’ qualifiers
Emma Buckaloo – 400m dash, second (1:00.92)
Tehya Lang – 1600m run, third (5:37.99)
Tehya Lang – 3200m run, third (12:41.13)
Oliveira, Dougherty, Buckaloo, Preston – 4x400m relay, third (4:16.31)
Kiley Dougherty – triple jump, second (33’ 6.5”)
Laura Hernandez – high jump, second (5’ 2”)
Mia Oliveira – pole vault, fourth (5’ 6”)
Callisburg boys’ qualifiers
Colton Simpson – 100m dash, third (11.21)
Cody Cameron – 3200m run, second (4:44.68)
Cody Cameron – 3200m run, third (10:53.18)
Molina, Simpson, Brandon, Cowger – 4x100m relay, fourth (44.80)
Tripp Hazel – pole vault, third (10’ 6”)
Valley View boys’ qualifiers
Jordan Davis – 1600m run, third (4:48.89)
Jordan Davis – 3200m run, fourth (10:56.56)
Wyatt Huber – triple jump, second (41’ 10”)
Tyson Price – shot put, second (42’ 11.5”)
Area 7/8-4A
SPRINGTOWN – Gainesville is sending 10 athletes to regionals after competing in the area meet Wednesday in Springtown.
The Leopards and Lady Leopards each finished fifth in the team standings out of 11 schools. Decatur won the boys’ championship with 140 points, followed by Springtown with 106. Sanger (75) and Wichita Falls Hirschi (69) beat out Gainesville (68) to finish top four.
Krum won the girls’ title with 181 points, well ahead of second-place Decatur’s 101. Springtown (82) and Sanger (77) round out the top four ahead of Gainesville (48).
Two Gainesville athletes combined to win four area championships. Ja’vaun Hendricks won the boys’ 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Aneesa White won both girls’ hurdle events.
The Class 4A Region I championships will be held April 28-29 at Plains Capital Park in Lubbock.
Gainesville girls’ qualifiers
Chloe Tatum – 100m dash, second (12.57
Chloe Tatum – 400m dash, third (1:01.65)
Desiree Sheffield – 200m dash, third (26.19)
Desiree Sheffield – 400m dash, fourth (1:02.06)
Aneesa White – 100m hurdles, first (14.76)
Aneesa White – 300m hurdles, first (46.31)
Gainesville boys’ qualifiers
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 100m dash, first (10.68)
Ja’vaun Hendricks – 200m dash, first (22.00)
Saul Govea – 800m run, fourth (2:10.05)
Oscar Ramirez – 1600m run, fourth (4:57.13)
Franklin, Hendricks, Bell, Searcy – 4x100m relay, third (43.80)
Jesse Luna – 110m hurdles, fourth (16.00)
Jesse Luna – 300m hurdles, fourth (43.77)
Yonas Franklin – long jump, fourth (20’ 4”)
Yonas Franklin – triple jump, third (41’ 8.5”)
