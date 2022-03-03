Gainesville took another step toward its first district championship Wednesday night.
The Gainesville girls’ soccer team defeated Wichita Falls Hirschi 2-0 at Leopard Stadium with a dominant defensive performance.
Gainesville (9-3 overall, 6-0 District 5-4A) could clinch the title Friday night with a win or draw at Bridgeport.
Hirschi (2-14, 0-6) is eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, having clinched last place.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the senior night festivities may have been a bit of a distraction, but the Lady Leopards got the job done in their final home game of the season.
“I felt like we were solid defensively,” Franco said. “But in the offensive half or offensive third, we struggled to find that final piece to lead to the goal. We had plenty of chances. We just didn’t have that opportunity to put the game away and put some relief on our back.”
Gainesville scored both goals in the first half. Evelyn Peralta scored the opener 26:14 before halftime on a breakaway. Olivia Vazquez doubled the lead with 3:21 remaining in the half with a powerful shot from distance. The Hirschi goalkeeper got her fingertips on the ball but couldn’t keep it out of the net.
While the two goals were the fewest Gainesville has scored in a district game so far this season, the Lady Leopards dominated defensively. The Lady Huskies generated one shot on goal as the ball mostly stayed on the other half of the pitch. This was Gainesville’s fifth district shutout in six games.
Franco said Hirschi tried to use its speed to get behind the defense, but the Lady Leopards handled it well.
“I felt like we closed them down as far as them trying to get that through ball to send one of their forwards through,” Franco said. “I think our defense was pretty compact, and we took away those gaps for them to try to send them through. They had those chances. They got to our box a few times, but I think overall, we played well as far as marking and taking care of our zones and communicating and getting that ball out of there.”
The Lady Leopards generated numerous scoring chances but couldn’t take advantage of most of them. Gainesville forced 13 saves from the Hirschi keeper and took five corner kicks. Midway through the second half, the Lady Leopards had two quick chances generated by great through passes, but they couldn’t get the shots on target.
Gainesville could have clinched the district title with this win had results elsewhere allowed, but the Lady Leopards can still clinch it Friday night. Franco said winning the program’s first title would show how the program has been progressing since its inception in 2009.
“The girls that I have now, the seniors, I’ve known them since they were in seventh grade,” Franco said. “It’s just kind of a happy ending for them. We started out in junior high soccer, and we had a lot of ups and downs. Their freshman year, we finished third and then third and then second. Hopefully now, we’ll finish first, so it just kind of shows how we’ve been on the up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.