For the first time in nine years, the Gainesville volleyball team is headed to the playoffs.
The Lady Leopards swept Wichita Falls Hirschi 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 Friday afternoon in their final home game of the season.
Gainesville (6-32 overall, 2-4 District 7-4A) beat Hirschi both times they played to secure the tiebreaker. The Lady Leopards lead the Lady Huskies by two matches with two to play, so Hirschi can’t finish with a better record.
Hirschi (2-25, 0-6) had to win to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Lady Huskies clinched fifth with the loss.
Gainesville coach Morgan Matthews said it was hard at first to stay calm knowing what was at stake, but the Lady Leopards pulled through and won.
“For me, I was pretty crazy all day long,” Matthews said. “They kept their composure pretty good. I think at first, we looked like deer in headlights, but after that, we kind of calmed down and just got the job done.”
Gainesville’s last trip to the playoffs was in 2013. The Lady Leopards finished fourth in District 9-3A and lost to Argyle in the first round.
Natalie Montoya is the lone senior on the team. She said she is glad to end her high school career with a playoff appearance.
“I’m very excited,” Montoya said. “I think it’s something that we worked for, we’re excited about. I think we’re ready to start practicing and focusing on what we need to work on.”
Mary Gomulak led the Lady Leopards with seven kills, six of those coming in the third set. Grayce Ervin followed with four. Sydney Giles and Kelis Scott each had three.
Hirschi led early in each set, but Gainesville always found a way to respond. The Lady Huskies began the second with a 7-3 lead, but the Lady Leopards answered with a 22-3 run to take a 2-0 match lead. Gainesville scored 11 points on ace serves during this stretch, with Gomulak and Scott leading the way. Averie Rodriguez clinched the set with back-to-back aces.
Matthews said it was amazing to see her players respond with big runs.
“I think Mary Gomulak’s serves, she was what got us back in the ball game,” Matthews said. "I think she got at least six, seven points in a row, I think. Once we got to that point, we were just smooth sailing from there.”
Gainesville went on an 11-3 run midway through the third as the Lady Leopards kept stringing points together. Two aces from Kaleigh White clinched the match and a playoff berth.
Matthews said there is no other feeling like going to the playoffs.
“I don’t think they really know the gist of it yet,” Matthews said. “But once we get to the point to where we’re actually in the playoff game, I think they’re going to be like, ‘What? We’re here. I can’t believe this.’ But I think that it’s just amazing. I think that they’re going to have the experience of their life, and hopefully, it’ll be a steppingstone for next year.”
