Gainesville has been scoring in bunches as of late, and the offensive outburst continued Tuesday as the Lady Leopards won their final pre-district game.
The Gainesville softball team defeated Lewisville Founders Classical Academy 13-2 in four innings at home.
Gainesville (5-9) recorded just three hits but drew 11 walks to run up the score. The Lady Leopards have scored 12 or more runs in each of their past six games.
Founders (0-3) turned a double play to end the first inning but struggled to stop Gainesville otherwise.
Gainesville coach Gary Mayfield said he loves the progress he has seen in his players since the start of the year.
“Every week, there’s improvement,” Mayfield said. “There’s great things they’re doing. They’re very coachable, and every day, I see them getting better. Every day, I see them getting better, and I’ve seen improvement since day one. I’m very proud of them for that.”
The Lady Leopards led 3-1 after the first inning before dominating the rest of the game. The teams evidently agreed beforehand to end a half inning after a team had scored five runs, because Founders did not record an out after the first. In both the second and third innings, Gainesville scored its five runs and moved on to the next inning. The game was called in the middle of the fourth.
Eight Gainesville players scored, but Kennedy Dodson had the most impressive outing at the plate. She hit two triples, one of which cleared loaded bases. She finished with four RBIs and two runs on 2-for-2 hitting.
Mayfield said Dodson is dependable.
“She’s just solid,” Mayfield said. “You can count on her every game. Her fielding, her hitting, her leadership is just really good for this team.”
Breanna Barrientos scored three runs, Ashley Garza scored a run and had two RBIs, and Theresa Mote scored two runs with one RBI. They were each hit by a pitch and combined for four walks.
Barrientos has been Gainesville’s go-to pitcher and was called upon again in this game. In four innings, she allowed one earned run on five hits. She struck out two hitters, walking five. Founders loaded the bases in the first and walked in a run, but Barrientos responded with a strikeout to strand three runners.
Mayfield said Barrientos plays with grit.
“She works hard all the time,” Mayfield said. “She’ll give you good effort. She’ll put the ball in play, and our defense has really stepped up, and that’s the key for us. If our defense will play behind her, she’ll be good all year.”
With this win, Gainesville has won five of its past six games leading into Friday’s district opener in Burkburnett. Even in the one loss, the Lady Leopards scored 20 runs.
Mayfield said this run of wins is a big help as the Lady Leopards enter district.
“It builds confidence,” Mayfield said. “That’s what we need right now. We need that confidence going into district, and I really feel good about what we’re doing.”
