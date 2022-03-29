FORT WORTH – A tremendous season concluded Monday night with a heartbreaking shootout loss.
The Gainesville girls’ soccer team lost the penalty shootout 5-4 to Alvarado following a 0-0 draw in a second-round playoff game at Brewer High School.
Gainesville (11-5) was one goal away from reaching the third round for the first time, but nevertheless had a historic season by winning its first district title.
Alvarado (14-8-1) advanced to the third round after becoming only the third team this season to shut out the Lady Leopards.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said he was proud of the effort and energy with which the Lady Leopards played.
“We were just missing that final goal, that final piece,” Franco said. “It’s frustrating, because the game can be like that sometimes… It’s heartbreaking, especially for these senior girls. That’s how their season ended. Overall, I’m proud of the effort. They fought to the very end. These games can be very tiring mentally, and they kept their composure through the 100 minutes.”
The game advanced to a penalty shootout after neither team scored in regulation or either extra time period. Alvarado goalkeeper Vivian Gomez saved the first penalty kick, giving the Lady Indians the advantage. Although the Lady Leopards scored all four of their remaining penalties, Alvarado scored each of its kicks to win.
During the 100 minutes of soccer preceding the shootout, Gainesville goalkeeper Daniela Marin saved all eight shots Alvarado directed on target. The Lady Leopards generated four shots on target, each saved by Gomez.
Gainesville came the closest to scoring. With just under 10 minutes to play in regulation, Angelina Arenas took a free kick from the left side of the penalty area. Her curling shot hit the far post and bounced away, inches from giving Gainesville the lead.
The Lady Leopards also generated the game’s first chance when Arenas drove down the field and fired a shot to the left of the net just 15 seconds after kickoff.
Franco said the Lady Leopards didn’t get frustrated or allow fatigue to get to them after an extended, physical game.
“I thought they were very positive and talking,” Franco said. “They just had each other’s back, which is something I’ve been preaching and trying to get through their heads. I’m just proud of the way they had each other’s back and they communicated, because overall, I thought we had an awesome game. We were just missing that final piece.”
Alvarado had longer spells of possession than Gainesville, and much of the game was spent in the Lady Leopards’ half. Much of Gainesville’s offense came from counterattacks. Gainesville held strong defensively, and the Lady Leopards constantly threw their bodies in the way to block shots and passes throughout the night.
Franco said he challenged his players to step up in the playoffs, and the numerous blocks were a sign of it.
“Today, I think the girls were up for it,” Franco said. “The girls were just there to fight for everything… Just credit to the girls to always being there and being in the game and being committed to make those challenges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.