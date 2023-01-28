Friday wasn’t Gainesville’s night, but the Lady Leopards still have plenty of opportunities to accomplish their goals this season.
The Gainesville girls’ basketball team fell at home 62-13 to Burkburnett in district action.
Gainesville (3-24 overall, 1-4 District 7-4A) lost both games to the Lady Bulldogs this season.
Burkburnett (9-17, 5-1) has established itself as the second-best team in the district behind leader Sanger. The Lady Bulldogs have already clinched a playoff spot.
Gainesville coach Frederica Studamire said Burkburnett did several things well.
“They pass the ball well, and they apply pressure well,” Studamire said. “They rebound the ball well. They’re just aggressive right now.”
Haylee Dennis led Gainesville with 3 points. For Burkburnett, Jazmyne Fails led with 13 points, and Kiley Gerstner scored 12.
The Lady Leopards have dealt with injuries throughout the season. Studamire has often had to play with them in practice because they were so shorthanded. While there are still a couple players out, the Lady Leopards have gotten several back, especially in the week leading up to this game. Ten players suited up Friday, and all of them played.
Studamire said she had several players return the day before the game, so they hadn’t had much time to practice or get back into shape.
“Just wanted to see what some of my girls can do since they haven’t been with us,” Studamire said. “I gave all of them an opportunity tonight. So, hopefully we can put something together and get ready to play the next team we play. We’re just going to work.”
Despite the injuries and other adversity Gainesville has dealt with this season, the Lady Leopards are still alive in the playoff hunt after they defeated Wichita Falls Hirschi 37-36 on the road Jan. 20.
This was the Lady Leopards’ first district win since Feb. 2, 2016, when Gainesville defeated Aubrey. Studamire said it was a big win.
“It was even big because I didn’t have the girls I had tonight,” Studamire said. “I had a lot of freshmen that stepped up like my freshmen tonight, actually scored off the bench. They weren’t starters. We did press a little bit more. We had a couple of girls roll their ankles, so they’re playing very timid right now, but it was a big win for us.”
The Lady Leopards are in fourth place, half a game ahead of their next opponent, Wichita Falls. They are half a game behind Hirschi, their final opponent of the regular season. Both schools must travel to Gainesville.
Studamire said getting the previously injured players back into rhythm will be huge for Gainesville’s playoff hopes.
“(They need to) get in shape and come to practice so we can really work on our press offense and boxing out,” Studamire said. “We’re going to work on boxing out in practice, because we don’t do a good job with that, getting up and down the floor, looking up the floor, passing the ball up the floor. We do those drills, but again, I’ve only had seven to eight players at practice because everybody else has been hurt.”
