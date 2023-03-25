MELISSA – A decisive header from a corner kick broke the deadlock Friday afternoon, undoing Gainesville’s strong first-half performance.
The Lady Leopard soccer team wrapped up its season with a 5-0 loss to Mabank in the bi-district round at Melissa ISD Cardinal Stadium.
Gainesville (7-14-2) entered as the underdogs against a district champion but was up to the test for most of the first half.
Mabank (16-5-5) took the lead late in the first half and pulled away in the second.
Gainesville coach Hector Sagrero said his players showed heart.
“Definitely picked it up defensively, just coming into the half down 1-0,” Sagrero said. “I told them it was going to be a defensive game as far as their firepower in the midfield, and being 1-0 at half kind of gave us hope. I can’t really say much besides being proud of the girls and how they stepped up today.”
The first half was largely spent battling for possession in the midfield. The Lady Leopards seemed to frustrate the Lady Panthers by taking the ball away anytime Mabank tried to push forward. The Lady Panthers resorted to attempting a few deep balls rather than playing direct, but the Gainesville defense was alert to the threat. Gainesville had a couple of potential scoring chances but couldn’t get off a shot.
Mabank’s breakthrough came 7:31 before halftime when senior Makenzie Stephens headed the ball home from a corner kick.
Sagrero said hanging with Mabank for as long as Gainesville did says a lot about the Lady Leopards.
“It’s a pretty young team,” Sagrero said. “We’re losing three seniors, and it sucks for that, but just the age and the dedication each of these girls have in this group just means that Gainesville’s going to make another run next year.”
Gainesville nearly tied the game early in the second half when sophomore Isabel Hernandez shot a free kick inches over the bar. Mabank finally took control soon afterward when sophomore Grayse Hale scored on a free kick from 34 yards away.
Although Gainesville had a few chances, the Lady Leopards couldn’t break down the Mabank defense and get a shot on target. Sagrero said the Lady Panthers took away Gainesville’s outlet lanes and put two defenders on striker Jasmyn Jackson most of the time.
“We tried to change it up and play wide,” Sagrero said. “Just the way that they came out, they were hard on the pressing and wouldn’t allow us to get anything moving forward.”
Mabank freshman Addison Stephens scored twice, and junior Stephanie Henderson scored once down the stretch to put Gainesville away.
This wrapped up Sagrero’s debut season as head coach. He walked into a challenging situation but nonetheless got Gainesville into the postseason. He said he grew into the position as the year progressed.
“I was nervous, didn’t know what to expect,” Sagrero said. “But as the year went by, I gained more confidence within my girls and within myself. Just having this team being behind me and supporting me and believing in me and believing in themselves, really, is what let us get to this point.”
