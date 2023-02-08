Gainesville still had a path to the playoffs entering the final game of the regular season, but the Lady Leopards’ season ended Tuesday night.
The Gainesville girls’ basketball team lost at home 47-32 against Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Gainesville (3-27 overall, 1-7 District 7-4A) would have finished in a three-way tie for third place with Hirschi and Wichita Falls with a win, but the loss leaves the Lady Leopards out of the playoffs.
Hirschi (4-16, 3-5) clinched third place in the district with the victory. Wichita Falls finished fourth.
In the first half, Hirschi shot 11-of-14 from the free throw line, while Gainesville shot 6-of-15. Although Hirschi cooled off from the line in the second half, Gainesville coach Frederica Studamire said the free throw line made a big difference.
“They made their free throws, and we were missing ours,” Studamire said. “I think that’s the difference in the game. We all played hard. I think there was a lot of hustle and bustle with my players and Hirschi players, as well… The game was very intense. I think everybody knew what was on the line and what to be expected. We just fell short.”
The Lady Leopards had reason to believe they could beat Hirschi. Gainesville won the first meeting between these teams 37-36 in Wichita Falls.
Studamire said Hirschi played more aggressive in this game than the first.
“I think they played a little bit harder,” Studamire said. “I think we played hard, too. We shot the ball more, just, some shots weren’t falling. We were short at the free throw line. Just the little things that we didn’t capitalize on, and they did.”
The Lady Leopards trailed 24-15 at halftime but were still within striking distance. The Lady Huskies started the second half with an 8-0 run, padding the lead and forcing Gainesville to call timeout.
Gainesville didn’t surrender despite trailing 32-15. The Lady Leopards answered the Hirschi run with an 11-3 run to finish the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-26.
Studamire said her players showed how much they wanted to win during that run.
“I saw a glimmer of hope,” Studamire said. “They never gave up, and that’s what I want to see from a young team, a team that never gives up. We’re young. I’ve got all freshmen and sophomores. My one junior, she’s on the bench hurt. I think they stepped up. I think they have a lot to learn. We’re going to continue to work over the summer and during the offseason to get better.”
Kennedy Dodson led Gainesville with 9 points, followed by Averie Rodriguez with 8.
With no seniors on the team, the young Lady Leopards got a lot of playing time this year. With most of these players coming back the next two years, Studamire said Gainesville can still get where it wants to be in the future.
“We’re building,” Studamire said. “I think by me being here and staying and sticking and working with these young ladies and encouraging them to come out and develop a passion for this game, I think we’re going to be OK.”
