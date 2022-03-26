AZLE – A second half goal and solid defending saw Gainesville through to the second round.
The Gainesville girls’ soccer team defeated Springtown 1-0 at Azle High School in the bi-district round of the playoffs Friday night.
Gainesville (11-4) will play in the area round for the first time since 2019 as the Lady Leopards look to continue arguably the program’s best season.
Springtown (2-8) played admirably against a district champion in the first round, but Gainesville showed it was the better team after a performance more dominant than a one-goal margin of victory might suggest.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Lady Leopards had a lot of the ball but didn’t get the quantity of goals to reflect it.
“We had plenty of chances, plenty of one-on-ones,” Franco said. “That goal wouldn’t fall. Part of it was good play by the goalie, and our shots were kind of right to her. We weren’t tucking the ball away. Well played for them, but next game, it’s going to be another tough game. I think overall, we kept possession. We had a new formation, and the girls were able to handle it and keep the ball well.”
Angelina Arenas scored the winning goal shortly after the second half kickoff. The Lady Leopards earned a free kick in a dangerous position, and Arenas fired it into the box. It was blocked and bounced around for a moment, but Arenas followed her shot and fired the loose ball past the goalkeeper with 37:52 on the clock.
Franco said the goal came because Arenas stuck with the play after her free kick.
“It’s something we’ve been talking all week,” Franco said. “Especially with that goalie. We knew she was good at stopping the ball, but she wasn’t good at keeping the ball. So, it’s something we preached all week about crashing the box and making sure we stay with the plays.”
Although Gainesville did not score any other goals, the Lady Leopards generated numerous chances. Just over four minutes after her goal, Arenas shot the ball from long range, forcing a save from the Lady Porcupines’ goalkeeper.
Gainesville directed 11 shots on goal, including seven in the second half.
The Lady Leopards not only generated scoring opportunities, but they also limited chances for Springtown. The closest thing to a shot on target requiring a save from Gainesville goalkeeper Daniela Marin was a long pass which flew over everyone’s heads and bounced to her.
Marin has been Gainesville’s top goalkeeper but has also spent some time playing in the outfield. She showed her versatility by coming out and acting as a sweeper, clearing balls away before Springtown could get to them.
Franco said it made things much easier for Gainesville.
“She was able to play high and come out, and anytime there was a ball there, she was able to kick it out,” Franco said. “Defensively, I thought Grayce (Ervin) and Keila (Gonzalez) and the other girls that played kept them in check. We didn’t really have any clear chances for them. I think the second half was pretty quiet for them.”
