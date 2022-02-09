Gainesville bounced back Tuesday after a tough ending to non-district play.
The Lady Leopards soccer team beat Decatur 3-0 in its district opener at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville (4-3 overall, 1-0 District 5-4A) became the third team this season to score multiple goals against Decatur. The Lady Eagles have shut out five teams.
Decatur (8-3, 0-1) scored 27 goals in its first 10 games but has been shut out in each of its losses.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Lady Leopards handled Decatur’s physicality well.
“I felt like we matched them or overmatched them in those areas,” Franco said. “We won most of those 50-50 battles and any little duel. I felt like the girls were quick to step and we were quick to be up for that fight.”
Gainesville scored twice in the first half from corner kicks. Bela Perez scored the opening goal 16 minutes into the game by pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box after the corner was initially deflected. The second came 1:08 before halftime when Olivia Vazquez fired a corner kick toward the back post, and a Decatur defender accidentally tapped it into her own goal.
Vazquez got a goal of her own with 23:14 to play in the second half with a long-range shot.
Franco said Vazquez is continuing to develop into a more versatile player.
“The last two years, she’s been more the offensive threat,” Franco said. “We look to her to facilitate. This year, she’s grown into a more all-around player as far as her role and having to play more on both sides of the ball. She’s doing more of the dirty work and getting in there and winning those fights and winning those battles so that way, we can keep the ball going and transition into attacking third.”
Gainesville keeper Daniela Marin saved all four Decatur shots on target. The Lady Leopards forced seven saves from the Decatur goalkeeper.
Gainesville often pressured Decatur anytime the Lady Eagles tried to pass it around in their own half. The Lady Leopards forced numerous turnovers with this strategy, generating offense.
Franco said midfielders Perez, Vazquez and Angelina Arenas executed the high press well.
“They were communicating and adjusting their forwards, when to step and when to slide over,” Franco said. “I think it came down to them three just controlling the tempo and winning those battles in the midfield and dictating play. I’m just proud of those there players right there, especially because of the adversity we faced the last two weeks with those tough losses.”
The win comes after Gainesville dropped its last two non-district games to two of the best teams in the state, Celina and Argyle.
Franco said the win against Decatur was a good way to rebuild the teams’ confidence.
“Against Argyle and (Celina), I don’t feel like we played to our full potential,” Franco said. “I know the girls want to prove it to themselves and to everyone around that those losses won’t reflect us the rest of the season. The girls’ program hasn’t ever got a district championship, so the girls are wanting it, and they’re hungry for it. I think game by game, hopefully we can keep building and just keep going forward and take it a game at a time.”
