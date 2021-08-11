Three dominant sets were all it took Tuesday afternoon.
The Gainesville girls’ volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 win at home, defeating Savoy 25-9, 25-10 and 25-11.
Coach Lindsey Dorrity said starting the year 1-0 feels great.
“It’s a good start to the season,” Dorrity said. “I think it’s obvious that we have little kinks to work out in our serve receive, but we’re really excited to work on that and come in 2-0 starting next week.”
After Gainesville took the first two sets, Savoy started the third set better. The Lady Cardinals held 1-0 and 2-1 leads, its only leads of the day. With the set tied 4-4, the Lady Leopards rattled off 10-straight points to resume its dominance.
Dorrity said Gainesville’s response to Savoy comes from having a lot to prove this season.
“We have strong leadership, and we’re not going to go down without a fight,” Dorrity said. “That’s kind of the mentality that we’ve been coming in with, even all of last year, trying to take sets from Celina and all of those. So, we’re just trying to prepare and not fold under pressure, essentially.”
Gainesville had opened the first set 7-0 and the second 6-1.
Savoy’s longest run of the game was a 5-0 run in the second, which tied the set at 6-6. The Lady Cardinals did not score consecutive points the rest of the set as the Lady Leopards cruised.
Savoy put up a bit more of a fight in the third set, scoring consecutive points three times after Gainesville’s 10-0 run. The Lady Leopards did not let it faze them as they closed out the game.
Dorrity said setter and middle hitter Yesmine Peralta stood out.
“She had some great serves,” Dorrity said. “She went on a really nice run, 10-straight, and she just looks good. Good at communicating, and we just want that energy to fall into everyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.