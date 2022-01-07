Playing twice in one day was no issue for Gainesville as the hosts picked up a pair of wins Friday.
The Lady Leopards soccer team defeated Dumas 4-0 and Pampa 6-1 at Leopard Stadium as part of a weekend tournament.
Gainesville was originally scheduled to play Dumas on Saturday, but the Demonettes’ Friday morning opponent postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Lady Leopards stepped up to the challenge and dominated two games within mere hours of one another.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Lady Leopards’ performance showed their fitness level.
“You could tell towards the end we had a few tired legs,” Franco said. “People cramping and stuff like that. It can be exhausting, but luckily, we’re done for the weekend. We can just regroup and get ready for Tuesday.”
The Lady Leopards played in the tournament’s opening game, which kicked off just after 9:30 a.m. Angelina Arenas scored twice to lead Gainesville past Dumas. Jasmine Jackson and Olivia Vazquez each scored once.
Franco said having multiple players who can score is a luxury the Lady Leopards didn’t have last season.
“Having a bunch of options up top, it just makes us more dangerous,” Franco said. “Last year, we were kind of predictable. But this year, a lot of players are stepping up and filling in those holes from last year that we lacked. Good creativity in the final third.”
Arenas got her first just over four minutes before halftime, then scored her second with just under 11 minutes to play in the second half. Both were goals from distance that sailed over the goalkeeper but dipped into the net. She had two more chances in the second half which were saved.
The Dumas game ended at 10:56 a.m. The Lady Leopards retook the field at 3:26 p.m. to play Pampa.
Gainesville wasted little time taking control. Jackson scored twice inside the first 13 minutes. Vazquez and Arenas scored goals from distance to give the Lady Leopards a 4-0 halftime lead.
Pampa responded 3:10 into the second half with a long-range goal of its own, the first Gainesville had allowed all day. Franco said his players bounced back well.
“I didn’t know if it was going to be one of those things where we let up and let them keep scoring, or if we’re going to react and put the game away,” Franco said. “The girls responded perfectly right after that and put the game out of reach and cut any momentum they could have had.”
Gainesville restored its four-goal lead around four minutes later. The Pampa goalkeeper mishandled a powerful shot by Arenas, and the ball rolled past her toward the net. A defender knocked it away, but the officials ruled it crossed the goal line first.
Bela Perez scored the final goal about a minute before the end of the game by tapping in an Arenas corner kick.
Arenas said it was difficult to play two games, especially with temperatures below freezing at kickoff of the first game. The fact the Lady Leopards played as well as they did showed their potential.
“I think we can do very good,” Arenas said. “We have a really good team. (We need) to keep playing hard, keeping going on, try and go to state.”
