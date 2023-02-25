Every game is different, but the North Central Texas College softball team showed Friday it can win multiple ways.
NCTC swept its final non-conference series of the season at home against Metropolitan Community College from Kansas City, Missouri. The Lady Lions won the first game 10-8, then won the second 4-0.
NCTC coach Van Hedrick said the Lady Lions have won both high- and low-scoring games all season.
“Credit to their pitcher, too,” Hedrick said. “I thought she threw well game two, and I thought the first kid threw well for them, as well. Game one, they had a few errors there that helped us out there early on. I think that team’s going to do well this year.”
NCTC (16-5) led 8-1 after the third inning in the first game but had to hold on as the Lady Wolves attempted to rally with 4 runs in the fifth and 3 in the seventh.
Metropolitan (1-3) sophomore Myel White started the rally with a grand slam in the fifth.
After holding on to win the first game, NCTC turned to sophomore Alexis Tanguma as the game two starting pitcher. She had missed time with illness and pitched in relief in the first game, so NCTC didn’t know how long she could go.
She pitched five and a third shutout innings, earning the game two win. She struck out seven hitters while walking one. She allowed four hits, with three coming in the sixth inning.
Tanguma said she felt good in the circle.
“I kind of got into a little pitching slump, but I’m glad we got back,” Tanguma said. “I’m glad that my teammate (Raylea Parsons) could come in and shut it down afterwards.”
Tanguma’s solid start ended in the top of the sixth with two runners on base with one out. Freshman Raylea Parsons came in and got two strikeouts with six pitches to end the inning, then set Metropolitan down in order in the seventh.
White started for Metropolitan and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning.
That first NCTC hit changed the game. Sophomore Kaile Kilmer led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, then stole second. Freshman Riley Ferguson stepped up and delivered an RBI single to break the deadlock. She later scored on an error.
NCTC took a 2-0 lead into the sixth, with the runs coming courtesy of the seventh and eighth hitters in the lineup.
Hedrick said it is always important to get runs from the bottom third of the order.
“I’ll say this for this team, too: it’s not the same people every time,” Hedrick said. “It seems like at different points of the game, somebody will pick us up. Whether it’s bottom half, middle third, whatever. So, it’s been nice to see that this year.”
Tanguma had one more part to play in the game after her pitching exit. She delivered insurance in the bottom of the sixth with a 2-run homer to right center field.
The Lady Lions will take a four-game winning streak into their conference opener at home Wednesday against Cisco College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.