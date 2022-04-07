An aggressive decision drew the game-winning error in a sloppy game Wednesday afternoon.
The North Central Texas College softball team defeated Hill College 6-5 in eight innings in the first game of a conference doubleheader in Gainesville.
NCTC (23-19 overall, 10-8 Region 5) never trailed en route to its fifth-straight win.
Hill College (17-23, 9-9) bounced back to win the second game of the doubleheader 8-5.
NCTC coach Van Hedrick said he was happy with how the game finished, but the Lady Lions needed to play better defensively.
“Both teams benefitted from some defensive miscues early on,” Hedrick said. “Both teams got some offense out of that. I thought our pitcher threw better than what she deserved right there with the defense that we had. Credit to the kids for staying in there and getting one right there. We could have lost the momentum real easy right there, so credit to them for staying in it.”
NCTC freshman Gabbi Smith doubled with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game tied at 5. The next batter flew out before Liz Linwood drew a two-out walk. Smith took advantage of a relaxed Hill College defense and sprinted toward third base. The throw by the catcher got away from the third baseman, allowing Smith to score the winning run.
Hedrick said he didn’t call for a steal attempt. Smith read the situation on her own and decided to go.
“She has that option,” Hedrick said. “If she sees something, she has the green light to go there. Good read on her part, and it turned out good for us there to get the win.”
The Lady Lions led 5-1 after the fourth inning and seemed to be cruising to an easy victory. Hill College turned to the bullpen in the fifth, sending Abigail Thomas to the circle. She retired the first 10 hitters she faced before Smith’s hit in extras.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rebels hit a solo home run in the sixth, then rallied with 3 runs in the seventh to force extras.
Once Hill College tied it in the seventh, NCTC turned to Haleigh Hogan. She induced a pair of ground balls to strand what would have been the go-ahead run on third base. She allowed the first two hitters in the eighth to reach base but retired the next three to end the threat.
Hedrick said Hogan has dealt with multiple injuries during her time at NCTC, so it was good to have her available to give the Lady Lions the pitching they needed late in the game.
“We’ve needed her to get back into pitching form,” Hedrick said. “For the last year and a half, two years, she’s battled a lot of injuries, and she’s done a good job really staying at it. Good to see her get back out there.”
Most of the runs scored in the game were unearned, with earned runs finishing 2-1 Lady Rebels. NCTC committed four errors, while Hill College committed eight. Many of those came on misplayed pop ups and fly balls, in which the wind may have been a factor.
