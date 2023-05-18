WEATHERFORD – Collinsville’s great softball season concluded Thursday after the Lady Pirates met the reigning state champions.
Crawford swept Collinsville in a regional semifinal doubleheader 14-0 and 10-0 at Weatherford.
No. 10 Collinsville (20-10-1) was playing in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2006, a big milestone in a district championship season.
No. 1 Crawford (34-2) is headed back to the Class 2A Region II finals after winning two of the past three state championships.
The Lady Pirates had won 18 of their previous 20 games dating back to the start of district play, but Crawford was simply too much. Crawford led 2-0 after the second inning of game one before taking control with a seven-run third inning.
Reece Elvington’s one-out single in the bottom of the third was Collinsville’s only hit of the game as Crawford finished off the win in five innings.
Crawford kept it going in the second game, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings. After Collinsville held Crawford scoreless in the third, Crawford plated three runs in each of the next two frames to complete the sweep. Devyn Elvington hit 2-for-2 for Collinsville in the game.
Between the two games, Crawford pitcher Kenzie Jones pitched nine shutout innings, allowing three hits and no walks with 14 strikeouts.
Nine of Collinsville’s 10 losses this season came against playoff teams, with the lone exception being a Class 5A opponent. Five of the past six losses were against teams which made at least the third round.
