A final layup at the buzzer punctuated a solid home win Tuesday night.
The Collinsville girls’ basketball team defeated rival Tioga 54-46, remaining one of two undefeated teams in the district.
Collinsville (12-10 overall, 3-0 District 13-2A) coach Kailey Davidson said starting district this well is a big deal.
“We’ve got a tough week next week,” Davidson said. “So, it’s important for us to get a good, strong start so that we have some confidence going into the rest of district.”
Two Lady Pirates led the way. Collinsville freshman Ashleigh Ortowski led all scorers with 22 points, and junior Addisyn McDonnell followed with 20. No other Lady Pirate had more than 5.
Ortowski said the Lady Pirates played hard.
“I think we worked well as a team, passing and playing defense really well,” Ortowski said.
Tioga (12-11, 0-4) senior Valerie Benke led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points, followed by sophomore Kara Sissney.
Collinsville led 35-25 late in the third quarter, but Tioga finished the third and started the fourth on a 12-1 run to take the lead. Ortowski ended the run with a layup and free throw. McDonnell scored Collinsville’s next 7 points as the Lady Pirates held on to the lead the rest of the way.
Davidson said she reminded her players to play together when Tioga fought back.
“Sometimes, it takes a little bit of a reminder,” Davidson said. “You gotta work together. There’s five girls on a team for a reason, and it takes all five to play together.”
Tioga came into this game with some momentum after a great week. The Lady Bulldogs went 5-1 in a holiday tournament at Quinlan Boles, finishing second. They also avenged a district loss to Lindsay in the tournament semifinals.
Tioga started the game well, perhaps continuing its momentum from last week. The Lady Bulldogs led by as much as 13-9 in the first quarter. Ortowski scored 4-straight points to tie the game right before the quarter ended, though Sissney beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give Tioga a 16-13 lead.
Ortowski trimmed the deficit early in the second with a pair of free throws, and McDonnell scored back-to-back shots to put Collinsville ahead 19-18. The teams traded the lead a couple times before the Lady Pirates finished the half on a 7-0 run.
Davidson said Collinsville persevered through the early deficit.
“Not giving up, making sure that we did what we were supposed to do,” Davidson said. “Stop the ball, and then just really, take care of the basketball. We had some turnovers early that we needed to take care of. They cleaned those up and continued to play well after that.”
Collinsville has won seven of its past 10 games.
