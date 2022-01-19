The comeback effort fell short when a towering header found the back of the Gainesville net Tuesday night.
The late goal saw the Gainesville boys’ soccer team fall 2-1 to Celina at Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville (6-2) had built momentum as the Leopards sought a third-straight second-half comeback, but the late goal went the other way this time.
Celina (5-2-1) got the better of the Leopards for the first time since 2019. The Bobcats had lost 4-0 in each of its past two matchups with Gainesville.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said set pieces made the difference.
“Any dead ball, they were winning the majority of them,” Franco said. “It wasn’t them outplaying us. It was just them having, I guess, more able bodies that could challenge the ball in the air. With us, we’re pretty short, and we just have our two center backs that are good in the air. But it’s a good test, because that way, we can know where to regroup and what we need to fix and work on.”
Celina scored the winner after earning a free kick with about six minutes remaining. The Bobcats lobbed the ball into the Gainesville box, and a Celina player headed it past the goalkeeper with 5:38 to play.
Both Celina goals came from set pieces. The Bobcats originally took the lead in the 30th minute of the first half on a header, this one from a corner kick. Franco said he was surprised by Celina’s skill on set pieces, but largely because scouting Celina was unusually difficult.
“I haven’t had any film on them,” Franco said. “I wasn’t able to find anyone that would share film. I didn’t expect it, but it happens. We’ll see teams like that down the road.”
Gainesville tied the game with 24:17 to play when a nice through ball found Gabriel Nevarez. The Celina goalkeeper came out to challenge him, something he had done successfully multiple times earlier. This time, Nevarez got past him. He had to chase down the loose ball but managed to fire it into the empty net from a sharp angle just before it reached the end line.
Franco said the goal came after finally succeeding on what the Leopards had been trying to do all game.
“It was just finally having an opportunity to get him over the top,” Franco said. “We kept looking and looking, and we couldn’t make that pass… It was just finally hitting the ball over the top, and then Gabriel using his speed and some strength to bounce off the defender and the goalie and getting the ball to the end.”
This was Gainesville’s second-straight game against a team which reached last year’s state tournament. The Leopards defeated Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Friday. DHJ defeated Celina in the state semifinals last season.
Franco said the Leopards must keep building from these types of games.
“To get to state, we gotta play teams like this,” Franco said. “It’s just a good test for us, and I tell them, ‘If you want to be the best, we gotta go through the best.’”
