ROUND ROCK – Collinsville’s great season ended in heartbreak Wednesday, one out away from the state championship game.
The Pirate baseball team fell 4-3 in walk-off fashion to Harleton in the Class 2A state semifinals at Dell Diamond.
Collinsville (32-7-1) took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, seeking to reach the title game for the first time since 1999.
Harleton (36-1) scored four runs in the seventh to advance to the championship for the first time since 2005.
Harleton’s Peyton Murray led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, but Collinsville retired the next two hitters with a pop up and a fly ball. This put the Pirates one out away from a shutout victory, but Gage Shirts doubled to left field, driving in a run.
An intentional walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs, and Collinsville made a pitching change. Shawn Booth walked to make it 3-2, then Braden Hopkins hit the inning’s third double, scoring two runs and sending Harleton to the title game.
Collinsville junior Logan Jenkins started the game by pitching six shutout innings, giving the Pirates a chance to win. He held Harleton to four hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts. All four hits were singles.
Garrett Trevino did his part at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Reed Patterson hit 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Jenkins hit 2-for-4 with two runs.
Collinsville scored three runs in the first three innings but did not score again.
Hopkins, Harleton’s walk-off hero, also earned the win on the mound after pitching a 1-2-3 top of the seventh in relief. Carson Wallace pitched the first six innings, allowing one earned run on six hits. Three errors aided Collinsville in scoring the other two runs. Wallace struck out six hitters and walked two.
This loss wraps up a tremendous season of Collinsville baseball. The Pirates won their second-straight district championship with a perfect 14-0 record. They went 10-2 in the postseason en route to their third state tournament appearance and first since 1999. Although they were unable to win a second state title, finishing the season as Region II champions and state semifinalists is a massive leap from missing the playoffs just two seasons ago.
The Pirates say goodbye to four seniors, but most of this team will return next season. Eight of Collinsville’s nine starters will return. Collinsville’s top two starting pitchers were juniors this season, and the closer was a sophomore. The Pirates will undoubtedly be among the favorites to return to the state tournament next season.
Harleton will face the winner between No. 1 Shiner and No. 5 New Home in the state championship game Thursday.
