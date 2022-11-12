CARROLLTON – As the final seconds ticked off the clock Friday night, the Gainesville sideline erupted in celebration.
The Gainesville football team won its first playoff game in nine years by defeating Sunnyvale 35-24 in the bi-district round at Standridge Stadium.
Gainesville (5-6) advances to the area round to face No. 2 Gilmer.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards played with heart and determination.
“Can’t be more proud of the effort of my whole football team,” Searcy said. “How they played, how they came out tonight as underdogs again and showed that they can win a football game. To win a playoff football game is big for our program, big for our school district, big for our community.”
Sunnyvale (6-5) hadn’t lost in the first round since 2018.
The Leopards leaned on their defense throughout district play, and this game was no different. Sunnyvale didn’t score any offensive points in the first half, though the Raiders did score a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt. Sunnyvale went into halftime with two first downs, and Gainesville led 18-7.
The Raiders’ offense came out much stronger in the second half, scoring their first offensive touchdown just three plays into the half. Sunnyvale got the ball early in the fourth quarter trailing 21-17 with a chance to take its first lead. But one play after Sunnyvale crossed midfield, the Leopard defense answered.
Gainesville senior Alexis Huerta plucked an underthrown pass out of the air and ran it the distance for a touchdown. On Sunnyvale’s next drive, junior Cade Searcy intercepted a pass and returned it to the Sunnyvale 24-yard line. Four plays later, senior Tre Bell scored on a 7-yard run to make it 35-17.
The Raiders quickly drove down the field and scored 1:27 later, but Gainesville recovered the ensuing onside kick. Sunnyvale got one last chance, but junior Michael Henry Jr. became the third Leopard to intercept a pass, sealing the victory.
Searcy said the defense played great, even with three freshmen starting the game.
“They played tremendous again,” Searcy said. “They really stepped up and played hard and played relentless all night long. That’s exactly what we ask of them every single week, and they stepped up and did it again.”
Gainesville had a great start to the game. The Leopards scored on their opening drive, then recovered the ensuing kickoff after using the wind to put it in an awkward place for Sunnyvale. Although the Leopards didn’t score on that drive, they pinned the Raiders at the 1-yard line and forced a punt.
Cade Searcy rushed for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to Jesse Luna in the first half.
Huerta’s pick six changed the game, swinging the momentum back in Gainesville’s favor just when Sunnyvale was trying to make a comeback. Earlier in the season, Gainesville was often on the other side of such plays. After starting 0-4, Gainesville has won five of its past seven games.
Cade Searcy said the Leopards are much more confident than when the season started.
“We really believe in ourselves right now,” he said. “We know we can make a run.”
