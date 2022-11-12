Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 25 and 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Generally along and west of a Denton/Gainesville, to Weatherford, to Stephenville, Goldthwaite line. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Freeze Warning means that the end of the growing season's first episode of sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur. In addition, sub-freezing temperatures and areas of frost can be expected between midnight and 8 a.m. Sunday morning as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Make sure to bring sensitive plants indoors and that livestock and outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold temperatures. In addition, any outdoor plumbing should be insulated to avoid freezing up. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. &&