MELLISA – Gainesville senior Javier Fraire knew what was on the line when made the long walk from midfield to the penalty spot.
Two years prior, the Leopard soccer team was eliminated from the playoffs after losing in a penalty shootout in the third round. Last year, Gainesville had a would-be game-tying penalty saved in the dying seconds, ending the season in the second round.
Fraire ensured the trend ended Friday night by firing the ball past the goalkeeper and sprinting to celebrate with his teammates. Gainesville won the shootout 5-4 against Kaufman following a 1-1 draw in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Melissa ISD Cardinal Stadium.
Gainesville (16-4-2) moves to 3-0 in penalty shootouts this year.
Kaufman (6-7) had a chance to win the shootout two rounds before Fraire’s penalty but couldn’t finish the job.
The Lions started the shootout the way they wanted when senior goalkeeper Axel Mendoza saved Gainesville’s first attempt after senior Andres Gallegos scored Kaufman’s opening kick.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said it is hard to know how a team will react after missing the first penalty, but his players didn’t quit.
“It just came down to us still having resilience and being confident, not letting it phase us,” Franco said. “It came down to Hector (Lozano)’s brilliance at the end… Hector’s a special kid, so all credit to him, and credit to the guys that had the confidence to go to the spot and take it.”
Both sides scored in each of the next three rounds. Kaufman’s fifth shooter stepped up with a chance to end Gainesville’s season, but the Leopards’ senior goalkeeper, Hector Lozano, saved the shot. Fellow senior Eluid Hernandez then stepped up and scored his attempt to extend the shootout beyond the fifth round.
Neither team scored in the sixth round. In the seventh, Lozano dove to his right to make another big save. Fraire then finished the game with his shot.
Lozano said even after Kaufman scored its first four penalties, he believed he could still get it done.
“I just trusted my gut, my heart,” Lozano said. “I just dove to the right … and got us the victory.”
Lozano scored a penalty in addition to making some big saves. Hugo Gonzalez and Braulio Guerrero also scored penalties for the Leopards.
Lozano made six saves during regulation and extra time before making two in the shootout. Franco said Lozano is a special player.
“Hector is a one-of-a-kind kid,” Franco said. “You’re not going to get many of those. It’s going to be a long time when a kid like that comes through.”
Guerrero scored Gainesville’s goal in regulation, beating the goalkeeper from a sharp angle at close range in the 21st minute. Kaufman equalized in the 57th.
Gainesville moves on to face North Dallas in the area round. After a long, hard-fought game, Franco said the Leopards must quickly turn their focus to their next foe.
“With one day to prepare on Monday, we just gotta make sure we clean up those little things and be ready for another fight,” Franco said.
