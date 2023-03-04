A quick start Saturday ensured Gainesville will finish the season undefeated in district home games.
The Leopard soccer team beat Farmersville 3-0 at Leopard Stadium in their final home game.
Gainesville (14-4-2 overall, 7-2 District 11-4A) struck early with the wind at its back and built a comfortable lead by halftime.
Farmersville (5-12, 2-7) started the second half well, but a red card killed any momentum the Farmers had built.
Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the Leopards took advantage of the wind in the first half.
“We kind of put pressure on them and forced a few mistakes that led to goals,” Franco said. “I think second half, we got a little too comfortable. I think we didn’t play clean enough. Too many turnovers and lost balls. But overall, I thought we didn’t really let them create anything or put any good chances. Everything was from far away or long crosses.”
The Leopards didn’t waste time. Javier Fraire scored the opening goal with an assist from Miguel Arriaga four minutes into the game, and Cesar De La Rosa made it 2-0 not four minutes later.
Eight minutes in, the Leopards had scored more goals than they did in their first meeting with Farmersville, a 1-0 road win. Fraire said the Leopards wanted a better showing in the rematch.
“It wasn’t a great win,” Fraire said. “So, we came in, we wanted to dominate them, because that’s how the first game should have gone. We just came here, we had business to do, and we took care.”
Gainesville had good chances throughout the first half but didn’t score again until 2:30 before halftime. Braulio Guerrero received a pass in the box, and the Farmersville goalkeeper came out to challenge him. Instead of shooting, Guerrero spotted Diego Valdez alone in front of the now empty net. He made the pass, and Valdez scored easily.
The wind favored Gainesville in the first half, but the Farmers had the wind in the second. After not getting any shots on target in the first half, the Farmers forced two saves from Leopard goalkeeper Hector Lozano in the first six minutes of the second half. Gainesville had a breakaway opportunity two minutes later, but the Farmers’ keeper made a great save.
Franco said Lozano and defender Hugo Gonzalez helped Gainesville withstand the Farmersville push.
“They’ve been solid all year long,” Franco said. “They kind of keep everything together in the back and made sure we saw the game out.”
A minute later, the Farmersville goalkeeper received a yellow card after colliding with a Leopard, then received a second and was dismissed for arguing with the official. The Farmers had to bring in a backup keeper and play the final 31 minutes shorthanded. The Farmers’ backup saved all five shots he faced, but they didn’t direct another shot on goal until the final six minutes.
Gainesville can clinch second place with a road win Wednesday at Frisco Panther Creek. Since Celina controls the tiebreaker due to goal differential, the Leopards would need to Bobcats to lose to last-place Bonham to win the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.