BRIDGEPORT – Gainesville played possibly its best football game of the season Friday night and earned a major road victory.
The Leopards defeated Bridgeport 36-19 at Bull Memorial Stadium, taking some momentum into their bye week.
Gainesville (3-5 overall, 3-1 District 5-4A Division II) goes into its week off tied for second in the district with its next opponent, Van Alstyne.
Bridgeport (4-3, 1-2) had two weeks to prepare but couldn’t contain the Leopards.
Gainesville played great defense in its previous two wins, but needed more from the offense. The Leopards came through, scoring a season-high 36 points. Junior quarterback Cade Searcy threw one touchdown pass and ran for two. Senior kicker Hector Lozano made two field goals, one from 19 yards and another from 31.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said the Leopards finally executed much better on offense.
“I’ve been challenging those kids on the offensive side of the ball to step up and play and execute, and they did that,” Searcy said. “We’re still having some miscues here and there, but for the most part, they stepped up, and they accepted the challenge.”
The Leopards’ defense continued to shine. After Bridgeport scored just under four minutes into the game, the Bulls didn’t score again until 2:08 remained in the fourth quarter. Bridgeport added another with 1:08 to go after an onside kick. Both late scores came after Gainesville took a 36-7 lead, so the game was well in hand.
Had the Bulls not managed those late consolation points, Bridgeport would have been the third district opponent Gainesville held to a season-low in scoring. As it is, only Aubrey held the Bulls to fewer points, 15. Bridgeport has scored 56 points or more three times, including 63 against Bowie.
Searcy said the Leopards’ defense is confident.
“(They are) playing really hard and doing such an awesome job,” Searcy said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of that group, and hopefully, we can keep building on that. We’re taking some pretty high-powered offenses that scored a lot of points and holding them to very few points, and that’s really good to see.”
Bridgeport scored first, but Gainesville senior Tre Bell answered with a 31-yard touchdown run to tie the game. The Leopards took the lead early in the second quarter when Cade Searcy connected with senior D’Marion Haley on a 2-yard scoring pass.
The defense provided points eight seconds later with a safety after forcing an intentional grounding penalty in the endzone, making it 16-7 Gainesville at halftime. The Leopards pulled away in the second half. Searcy had a big second half running the ball, scoring touchdowns of 56 and 75 yards.
Searcy said the coaches have preached good football teams keep pushing, even with the game in hand.
“The message at halftime was, ‘Hey, we’re looking at this game as a 0-0 game,’” Searcy said. “That second half, we were getting the ball. We wanted to go score, and we did just that. The kids are starting to respond. Their confidence level is growing, and I’m really excited about where we are as a football team right now.”
