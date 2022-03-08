A pair of big innings pushed Gainesville to its first win of the year Tuesday night.
The Gainesville baseball team defeated Quinlan Ford 10-2 at home on a cold afternoon.
Gainesville (1-6) went ahead in the third inning and padded the lead each subsequent inning.
Ford (0-5) scored unearned runs in the fourth and sixth innings but couldn’t get the big innings it needed to catch the Leopards.
Gainesville coach Justin Braswell said the Leopards finally started putting some things together.
“Defense, this is probably the most solid game that we’ve played all year,” Braswell said. “(Matthew Sebade) did a really good job on the mound for us, and then we were aggressive at the plate. It’s been a good, long time and we finally got one on the home field. I’m just happy for the boys. The energy was high, and so we kind of just fed off that all game long.”
After two and a half scoreless innings, the Leopards took the lead with a 4-run third inning. With two outs, Micah Sharpe hit an RBI single, scoring Bryce Martin. After a London Daniels walk, Noah Green scored Sharpe with a double. Tate Rains was hit by a pitch during the next at bat, loading the bases and leading to a pitching change.
Matthew Sebade stepped up to face the new pitcher with the bases loaded. He came through with a 2-RBI single. The next hitter struck out, but the damage was done.
Gainesville took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth. Lucas Riddle, Sharpe and Daniels led off the inning with consecutive singles, loading the bases. Green hit an RBI sac fly to score Riddle. Two hitters later, Sebade popped up to the shortstop, which should have ended the inning. The ball was dropped, allowing two runs to score. Jaidyn Sharpe then hit a double, scoring Sebade.
Sebade said the Leopards did what they do in practice every day.
“I felt like the energy was strong,” Sebade said. “It carried on throughout the lineup… It’s good when somebody hits, and another person hits. It just gets contagious, and everyone starts hitting and getting excited and hitting the ball, moving the ball.”
Sebade pitched the complete game for Gainesville. He allowed no earned runs on four hits, striking out two batters and walking two. At the plate, he hit 1-of-2 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Braswell said Sebade did a great job on the mound and helped himself out at the plate.
“He pitched one of the better games I’ve seen in Gainesville in a long time,” Braswell said. “He commanded the zone really well tonight, attacked hitters early in those counts. He did his thing, dominating on the mound.”
Green hit 1-of-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs. The Leopards totaled nine hits, with seven players getting at least one.
Ford’s offense was led by Matthew Smith, who hit 2-of-2 with Ford’s only RBI. He exited the game after taking a foul ball to the face in his first plate appearance but returned to the plate two innings later to hit an RBI single.
