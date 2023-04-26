Gainesville senior Hunter Galubenski ended more than a baseball game when he crossed home plate Tuesday afternoon.
The Leopards are going to the playoffs for the first time in three decades after sweeping a home doubleheader against Wichita Falls Hirschi 16-6 and 29-7, both in five innings.
Gainesville (3-21 overall, 3-9 District 7-4A) finished fourth in the district after going 3-0 against the Huskies this year. The Leopards previously defeated Hirschi 23-7 March 24 in Wichita Falls.
Hirschi (6-14, 0-12) needed two win both games Tuesday to reach the playoffs.
Gainesville coach Joe Juarez said this is a good start in rebuilding the program.
“We had a tough year, but the kids stuck to it,” Juarez said. “We won the right games, and now we get to play another week and a half.”
The Leopards led 14-1 after the fourth inning in game one and needed three outs to trigger the run rule and clinch their first playoff spot since 1993. Hirschi didn’t back down, instead scoring five runs to extend the game, at least for a half inning.
Gainesville approached the plate in the bottom of the fifth needing two runs to end the game. Hayden Nichols led off with a walk, then scored as Galubenski reached second on an error.
Max Neelley stepped up and hit a single, advancing Galubenski to third. During the following at bat, Neelley took off to steal second. The throw from the catcher to the pitcher was mishandled, and Galubenski scored easily before casually running straight to the dugout after ending the game.
Galubenski said scoring the playoff-clinching run may be the best feeling he has had in his high school career.
“It’s a great feeling, but it’s a great feeling for the whole team,” Galubenski said. “It’s nice to be in the playoffs, no matter how we do it.”
The Leopards held senior day festivities between games, then embarked on a marathon of a game two. It took around two and a half hours to complete with Gainesville batting around in each of the first three innings. Only the “10 after five innings” run rule was in effect, so even a 29-3 lead after the third inning didn’t end the game early.
Between the two games, Gainesville tallied 17 hits and 34 walks. In game one, Micah Sharpe hit 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs. London Daniels scored three runs on three walks. In game two, Neelley collected five RBIs and two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Galubenski walked five times, scoring four runs and four RBIs.
No matter what happens in the playoffs, Gainesville will only lose two seniors from this team. Juarez said making the playoffs will be good mentally for the returning players.
“They know we can win now,” Juarez said. “They know, losing those two guys, we still have a lot coming back. We should be just as strong or stronger.”
Gainesville’s last trip to the playoffs came after winning the 1993 District 9-3A title. The Leopards reached the third round before losing to state-semifinalist Hooks.
