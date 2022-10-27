Gainesville has a chance to secure its best district finish in nine years Friday night.
The Leopards host Van Alstyne at 7:30 in their final home football game of the year. The winner will clinch second place in the district with Aubrey having already won the championship.
Gainesville (3-5 overall, 3-1 District 5-4A Division II) has not finished higher than third in a district since 2013, when the Leopards won their most recent district title.
This will be the final regular season game for Van Alstyne (5-4, 4-1), which defeated Bridgeport 38-13 last week. The Panthers will finish second with a win or third with a loss.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said this is the biggest game of the year.
“These kids have worked their tails off every single day to put themselves in this position,” Searcy said. "I couldn’t be happier for these kids and these coaches to be able to be sitting in the place we’re in right now with this opportunity.”
The Leopards turned their season around when district play began, but winning this game would truly stamp it as a special first season for Searcy.
The last time Gainesville finished top two in a district was 2013. The Leopards went 11-1, not losing until the third round of the playoffs. The Leopards won’t match that undefeated regular season this year, but a second-place finish would give them a slightly more favorable playoff path.
Van Alstyne employs a run-first offense led by senior running back Jaden Mahan, who averages over 100 yards per game. The Panthers rushed for 317 yards and five touchdowns last week against Bridgeport. Van Alstyne is 4-0 this season when rushing for over 300 yards but 1-4 when held below 300.
Facing a run-heavy team is nothing new for Gainesville. Searcy said the Leopards will need to put the Panthers in uncomfortable situations.
“Our plan is, we have to stop them from running the football and try to get them into throwing the ball and doing other things that they’re good at, they can do, but it’s not what they want to do,” Searcy said. “They want to be able to run the football, so our job is defensively, we’re going to have to stop them from running the football and try to make them do some things that they don’t necessarily want to do.”
The Panthers have played two quarterbacks this season. Weston Johnston, a junior, is the better passer. Senior Dakota Howard does more rushing, but both are dual-threats.
Searcy said he expects to face both, but the Leopards won’t change their defense depending on who is at quarterback.
“We have to be aware who’s back there,” Searcy said. “How we’re going to play them is not any different, but we just have to be aware when the runner of the two is at quarterback.”
The Leopards can clinch their first playoff trip since 2019 with a win, but they would also clinch if either Krum or Sanger lose this week. Krum travels to Bridgeport, while Sanger goes to Farmersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.