TYLER – Gainesville’s defense held strong in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but an opponent finally broke through Friday.
The Leopard boys’ soccer team fell 3-1 to Jacksonville in the regional semifinals at Rose Stadium in Tyler, bringing its great season to an end.
Jacksonville (22-3-2) advanced to face fellow District 16-4A team Palestine in Saturday’s regional final.
Gainesville (18-5-2) saw its seven-game winning streak end. The Leopards’ last loss came on the road to fellow regional semifinalist Celina on Feb. 21. The Bobcats fell 1-0 to Palestine just before Gainesville’s game.
Jacksonville struck first when Chris Cardenas scored from 39 yards out 14:22 before halftime. Roberto Munoz doubled the Jacksonville lead less than four minutes later.
The score remained 2-0 until the Leopards earned a penalty midway through the second half. Miguel Arriaga scored from the spot with 21:48 remaining.
Gainesville was back in the game, but the Leopards’ comeback hopes took a big blow when a red card was shown to a Gainesville player with 14:42 to play. Jacksonville’s Armando Lara scored one last goal with 22 seconds left to seal it.
The Leopards had not allowed multiple goals in a game since their previous loss. Gainesville’s defense had carried the Leopards through the playoffs, but scoring one goal per playoff game finally cost them.
Jacksonville goalkeeper Davy Smith made eight saves, while Gainesville’s Hector Lozano made six.
This was Gainesville’s first trip to regionals since 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.