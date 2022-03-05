BRIDGEPORT – Gainesville’s district title hopes were dealt a major blow Friday night.
The Gainesville boys’ soccer team fell 5-1 to Bridgeport at Bull Memorial Stadium after a rough first half.
Gainesville (12-4-1 overall, 5-1-1 District 5-4A) was playing its third game in five days, bookending the week with two road trips.
Bridgeport (17-3-1, 5-1) moved into first place after handing the Leopards’ their first district loss since March 6, 2020.
Gainesville beat the Bulls 3-1 in their first meeting. Gainesville coach Danny Franco said the final score of this one doesn’t reflect how his team compares to Bridgeport.
“We had plenty of chances,” Franco said. “I think if we would have had those chances in the first half, I think the game would have been a lot different… I think we had too many mistakes defensively and errors to where they capitalized. Their front three is one of the best front three we’ll see this year, and their midfield was all over us, as far as not giving us time.”
Bridgeport took the lead in the second minute with a header from a corner kick. The Bulls added two more to lead 3-0 at halftime.
The Bulls added another just under 7 minutes into the second half when a free kick bounced off the crossbar right to a Bridgeport player, who headed it in.
Franco said the early goal forced the Leopards to abandon their original game plan.
“That early goal just kind of changed everything,” Franco said. “Because now we were having to change our game and how we had to go and approach it after that. You plan and plan all week, and you talk about what you’re going to do, and then, it’s just difficult where, after 2 minutes into the game, where you got to change the plan right away.”
Miguel Arriaga scored the lone Leopards goal. After back-to-back corner kicks, he collected the ball and fired it in with 19:49 remaining.
Franco said avoiding a shutout was important, even if it didn’t change the result.
“The main thing I told them at halftime with us being down 3-0, I was like, ‘I don’t care what the score is, but I don’t want us to leave this field thinking we got dominated,’” Franco said. “I wanted them to leave everything on the field, regardless of what the score line was going to be.”
The Bulls scored their fifth on a free kick right as the final horn sounded.
Gainesville had gone 14-0-1 in district games since its last district defeat. Bridgeport hasn’t clinched the district title, but Gainesville would need the Bulls to slip to take back first place.
While the Leopards were playing their third game of the week, the Bulls had a week off between games. Franco said it probably had an impact.
“I don’t want to have excuses, but they had more energy than us, for sure,” Franco said. “Bridgeport’s not a bad team. I’m not going to sit here and take anything away them. They had a good game, and they’re going to make a good playoff run, as well, because they move the ball well and keep possession. They have a good understanding with themselves up top.”
