Gainesville kept it close in the first half but couldn’t keep up in the second Friday night.
The Leopards boys’ basketball team dropped a district game 54-28 to Celina in the Gainesville gym.
Gainesville (7-16 overall, 0-3 District 9-4A) trailed by 4 points at halftime, but the Bobcats ran away with it in the second half.
Celina (12-11, 1-1) never trailed despite the Leopards hanging around early.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said regardless of the result, he sees progress.
“I’m just very proud of the progress with this being such a young team,” Wolf said. “I love them. I’m glad that they’re believing in the process.”
Gainesville trailed 15-11 at halftime, but Celina opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run. Gainesville sophomore Yonas Franklin broke the run with a 3-pointer, but the damage was done. After senior Cason Evans followed with a 2-point shot, Celina finished the quarter on a 9-1 run.
The Leopards played with a slow, methodical approach in the first half. They held the ball for long stretches of time, chewing clock and picking their own pace. The strategy worked, keeping the scoring low and Gainesville in the game.
Wolf said it takes some convincing to get high school players to play slow when they see fast-paced action on television, but the Leopards bought in and trust their coaches.
“I told them, it doesn’t matter,” Wolf said. “You don’t get extra points if the score is in the 70s, or if the score is in the 20s. A win’s a win. So, we were right there. I felt good with the first half. We controlled the pace of the game.”
The Bobcats’ hot start to the second half forced Gainesville to turn away from their chosen tactic. As the deficit grew, the Leopards had no choice but to play faster to catch up. Celina got hot offensively, and Gainesville didn’t.
Wolf said once Celina’s lead grew to 10, the Bobcats never looked back.
“In the fourth quarter when we were down by double digits, we had to speed the game up,” Wolf said. “We’re still not making shots, but I’m really proud of the guys. They stuck with the game plan. We’re right there in the game. It was a 4-point game.”
Franklin led all scorers with 12 points. He was the only player for either team to reach double digits. Ten Bobcats scored as Celina spread the ball around effectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.