CADDO MILLS - The Gainesville football team dropped its season opener on the road to Caddo Mills 55-21.
Gainesville (0-1) never led as the Foxes pulled away in the second quarter.
Caddo Mills (1-0) gave up a pair of Leopards touchdowns in the third, but matched Gainesville’s scoring and finished them off in the fourth.
Harrison Dempsey had 22 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the third. Jayce Morgan had 22 carries for 148 yards.
London Daniels found Jesse Luna on a 17-yard pass for Gainesville’s final touchdown. Daniels threw for 73 yards, 71 of those to Luna.
Dempsey’s first touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first, but Caddo Mills responded by scoring 27-unanswered points. A two-point conversion after Luna’s touchdown catch made it 41-21, but the Foxes added two more touchdowns on passes of 48 ad 89 yards in the fourth.
Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns. Adrian Baxter rushed 10 times for 111 yards and two scores. Jaden Lenamond caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
