ARLINGTON – The tone was set on the first play Saturday when Gainesville gave up a long touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
The Gainesville football team fell 43-12 to Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership at Maverick Stadium.
Leopards coach Neil Searcy said Gainesville needed to play harder in the first half.
“In our first two scrimmages, we played with a lot more emotion, a lot more effort than we played today,” Searcy said. “I’d like to see a lot more effort from our defensive side in the first half. Second half, they came out and played well, second half. But first half, we just didn’t play well on the defensive side of the ball.”
Gainesville (0-1) had to play catch up all game after Trinity senior Corey Turner broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run on the first play.
Trinity (1-0) let Gainesville back into the game, but the Tigers scored 16 points in 39 seconds just before halftime to take firm control.
Late in the second, Cade Searcy kept the ball for a 7-yard touchdown. The Leopards went for two, looking to make it a 7-point game. Instead, Turner intercepted a pass and took it the distance for 2 points the other way, making it 23-13 Trinity.
On the first play of the resulting drive, Turner broke free on a 74-yard score. Gainesville fumbled on its first play on the next drive, setting up Trinity in great position. Tayden Gray went 27 yards on the next play to make it 37-12 at halftime.
Searcy said the Leopards knew they needed to limit the big plays, but they are still learning how to win.
“It’s the first game,” Searcy said. “Their first game with us as a coaching staff, so we’re still learning one another and trying to learn how to win. We’re going to get there. I like our football team. We just got a lot of things we gotta work on.”
Gray scored three touchdowns for the Tigers, while Turner found the end zone twice. The lone score of the second half was a roughly 80-yard pick six by Trinity senior Jaylin Sparrow.
In addition to his touchdown run, Cade Searcy threw a touchdown pass to D.J. Massey for 40 yards.
The Gainesville offense had a few more opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize. The Leopards threw an interception in addition to two failed fourth down conversions, all in Tiger territory.
Searcy said the game could have been closer if the Leopards had been able to finish some of those drives.
“We had opportunities to be able to go down and score,” Searcy said. “Could have changed the momentum of the game a couple times, but just mistakes. A young team making mistakes at critical times. We’re not good enough to overcome those kinds of mistakes yet, so we have to get better. We got three more games to get us ready, because the ultimate goal is to be ready by the time we play district.”
