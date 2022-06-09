The Gainesville Leopards got back to work this week, their first under a new football staff.
Gainesville ISD high school and junior high athletes just wrapped up the first of seven weeks of summer workouts. The Leopards are meeting each Monday through Thursday for strength and conditioning training, followed by football and other sports-specific skills work.
New football coach and athletic director Neil Searcy said the Leopards have started the summer well.
“Kids have been really responsive, really accepting to new coaches and a new style of workout,” Searcy said. “I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the way our kids have responded… It seems like they’re having fun. They’re working hard. It’s definitely a different feel around here with our kids and the way they’re approaching the summer workouts this summer.”
The day starts with the boys lifting weights and working on conditioning, followed by the girls. Once the girls move to the weight room, the boys work on football skills in the indoor practice facility.
Summer workouts are nothing new. But even for the seniors, this will be the first year with a new man in charge.
Elijah Gonzales, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, said the Leopards are already confident in their new coaches.
“I think it’s just more meaning to Gainesville, because they’re from here,” Gonzales said. “I think we adjusted well. It’s really nothing new. Just come out and play. Doesn’t matter who’s coaching.”
The players and coaches are still getting to know each other while they work on getting ready for the season. Searcy and the other coaches are learning names and building relationships while also teaching work ethic.
Senior lineman Carlos Vega said the new coaches have made a great first impression.
“I think they’re great guys,” Vega said. “They’ve been treating us good and just trying to make us better as a team… They’re old school, so they’re a lot harder on you, which is a good thing. We need to get better, anyways.”
Searcy said the players have likewise made a great first impression on him.
“I think these kids, they’re hungry,” Searcy said. “They’re excited. They want to win. They want to change the perception of our program. I’ve been really excited about their attitude, their work ethic, and how they approach every single day in workouts.”
The players spend their hour of football split up into their various position groups, learning new concepts from a new staff while practicing fundamentals. There is a lot of work to do, but the Leopards have plenty of time to do it.
Searcy said he is looking for steady progress throughout the next two months.
“Our deal is, we want to get two percent better than we were the day before,” Searcy said. “If we can just get a little bit better than we were the day before, then at the end of the summer, it will be a successful summer and have us prepared to go into our fall season.”
