The Gainesville Leopards will open the football season on the road Friday night against Caddo Mills.
Gainesville will take on the Foxes in week one for the second-straight year. Leopards coach James Polk said they will be without a few players due to injuries, but he is nonetheless confident in his team.
“I think in a couple weeks when we get back 100 percent healthy, we’ll be a lot stronger, and I’ll be even more confident,” Polk said. “But I think we’re good enough to go out there each week right now and battle and see what happens and not be totally disappointed at the end of the game.”
Gainesville (2-5 in 2020) is looking to return to the playoffs after missing them last year during a COVID-shortened season.
Caddo Mills (12-1) won its district and didn’t lose a game until the regional finals.
The Foxes defeated Gainesville 42-20 last season, but they will look much different this year. They return just three starters on offense and four on defense. The Leopards will have a more experienced squad.
Polk said while Caddo Mills may not have many returning starters, that doesn’t mean they are any less of a challenge.
“There’s a reason why they were the (regional finalist) last year,” Polk said. “They’re well-coached. They have a lot of depth. They don’t have guys that necessarily play on both sides of the ball, so it keeps them fresh. They’ve built it up over the years to where the kids just know how to win. We’re still getting to that across the board, but our kids are really fired up and ready to go and see what we do.”
Caddo Mills runs a spread offense with an even-front defense. The Foxes will have a new starting quarterback in Jason Thomason, who threw three touchdowns and two interceptions last season. Polk said he expects to see option and rushing plays with play action passes mixed in.
Polk said Caddo Mills’ depth is a big part of their game.
“They attack you with the masses,” Polk said. “They’re rolling them in there, in and out, two and three deep. They really attack you with the masses, and their numbers just wear on you.”
Gainesville is coming off a road scrimmage against Anna. Like this upcoming game, the Leopards were missing several players due to injury. Polk said it was a struggle without the missing players, but he at least got to see what some of the backups could do. Some of those same backups will be called upon against the Foxes.
Polk said his players have worked hard to prepare for this season. Caddo Mills will be a tough opponent to open the year against, but Polk said the key for Gainesville is belief.
“We have to believe we can win before we step out on the field,” Polk said. “If we don’t believe we can win, then you’ve already lost. I believe we can win. Our kids believe we can win. We just have to do it in different ways.”
Kickoff at Caddo Mills is set for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.