The final week of the regular season has arrived, and Gainesville is looking to secure its place in the high school football playoffs.
The Leopards head south to face Krum at Bobcat Stadium. Despite the expected inclement weather, the game remains scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville coach Neil Searcy said this is an important game for both teams.
“I think everybody is fully aware of where we are about this game,” Searcy said. “It’s a game that we win, we’re in the playoffs. To get off to a great start in the football game is going to be really key… so we can try to get into a groove in the football game.”
If Gainesville (3-6 overall, 3-2 District 5-4A Division II) wins, the Leopards clinch third place in the district.
If Krum (3-6, 2-3) wins, the result of the game between Sanger and Bridgeport would come into play. This game took place Thursday night after press time.
If Krum and Bridgeport win, the Bobcats finish third, Gainesville fourth based on head-to-head. If Krum and Sanger both win, those two and Gainesville would finish in a three-way tie for third.
It would then come down to points margin between the tied teams. Gainesville beat Sanger by 3 points, and Sanger beat Krum by 7. If the Leopards lose to Krum by 4 points or fewer, they still make the playoffs. If they lose by more than 4, Gainesville could be the team left out.
The simplest solution for Gainesville is to win and take away all doubt. The Leopards are coming off a tough defeat but have shown they can bounce back. Gainesville is 2-0 in district play the week after a loss.
Searcy said the Leopards have learned from their losses.
“I don’t think this game will be any different,” Searcy said. “(Wednesday) may have been the best practice we’ve had all year long. I think that my kids understand where we are and how we played last week and understand that’s not how we play. They want to get that bad taste out of their mouth.”
Krum presents a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore quarterback Ty Taber averages 207.3 passing yards per game, while senior Devrin Brown rushes for 176.7 per game. Taber has thrown 19 touchdown passes, and Brown has 14 rushing scores. The Bobcats have several receiving threats, led by senior Justin Wooten. He has 37 catches for 585 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Krum is a team peaking at the right time. The Bobcats were competitive early in district play but lost close games to Van Alstyne and Sanger. Krum has now won two-straight after beating Farmersville 35-0 and Bridgeport 54-28.
Searcy said Krum looked like a good football team even before it started winning.
“They played some good people, and they’ve done some good things,” Searcy said. “They’ve just had some breaks go against them and didn’t come out on top. They had an opportunity to get some wins here the last couple of weeks to build some confidence, and that’s one of the things that makes them most dangerous.”
